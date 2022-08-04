ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eastern Parkway Was Never Meant to Be a Highway

By Diana Budds, @DianaBudds
Curbed
 4 days ago
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Parks employee assaulted with chair at Brooklyn pool

NEW YORK -- Police say a parks employee was assaulted while on the job in Brooklyn on Saturday.It happened around 8 a.m. at Betsy Head Pool in Bushwick.The 38-year-old woman told police someone came up behind her and hit her in the head with a metal chair.She was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and is expected to be OK.In a statement, the New York City parks department said, "Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling. We are actively cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation of the matter."No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

13-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a trio of suspects wanted for allegedly robbing a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint in broad daylight in Brooklyn. Authorities say that the victim was inside a business on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights on July 12, when the three suspects cornered him.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Signals#Flatbush Avenue#Traffic Collisions#Traffic Accident#Olmsted#American#Grand Army Plaza#The Brooklyn Museum
wbgo.org

Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out

A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, Driver in Critical Condition and 12 Others Hurt

More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say. The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Dystopian Housing Issue? There’s an App for That.

On a recent afternoon, I toured two available apartments on opposite ends of New York City, one in Prospect–Lefferts Gardens and one in Hell’s Kitchen, in the span of three hours. I checked the strength of the water pressure, the number and location of outlets, and how the light filtered in on a cloudy day. Except I wasn’t actually checking anything; I was sitting on my couch, miles away in Fort Greene, watching a guy named Tim do the apartment tour on Zoom via a start-up called Gander.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Training the Next Generation of Shop Owners Is Key to Chinatown’s Survival

Manhattan’s Chinatown has been struggling for years. But the pandemic shuttered banquet-hall mainstays like Jing Fong and 88 Palace along with a number of beloved small shops and restaurants, including 88 Lan Zhou of hand-pulled-noodle and dumpling fame. Even now, many of the empty storefronts have not reopened. A new study on the state of the neighborhood released on Tuesday highlights the dire situation with hard data.
MANHATTAN, NY

