Eastern Parkway Was Never Meant to Be a Highway

Read on www.curbed.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
Police: Parks employee assaulted with chair at Brooklyn pool
NEW YORK -- Police say a parks employee was assaulted while on the job in Brooklyn on Saturday.It happened around 8 a.m. at Betsy Head Pool in Bushwick.The 38-year-old woman told police someone came up behind her and hit her in the head with a metal chair.She was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and is expected to be OK.In a statement, the New York City parks department said, "Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling. We are actively cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation of the matter."No arrests have been made.
fox5ny.com
13-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a trio of suspects wanted for allegedly robbing a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint in broad daylight in Brooklyn. Authorities say that the victim was inside a business on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights on July 12, when the three suspects cornered him.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo
The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
'THANK YOU NEW YORK': Brooklyn girl, 14, missing for over a week, found in Harlem
Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her home on Prospect Place in Crown Heights just before 11 a.m. last Wednesday, July 27, following an argument with her mom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbgo.org
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
NBC New York
MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, Driver in Critical Condition and 12 Others Hurt
More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say. The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.
HipHopDX.com
Eric Adams Calls Himself NYC’s First ‘Hip Hop Mayor’ Amid $5.5M Hip Hop Museum Boost
Eric Adams has declared himself New York City’s first “Hip Hop Mayor.”. The declaration came after Adams approved $5.5 million in funding for the Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is scheduled to have its grand opening in 2024. “First time in New York City history, we have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagesun.com
‘Very dangerous’: 6th Precinct captain details pot sellers’ alleged assault of Washington Square Park worker
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Captain Stephen Spataro, the commander of Greenwich Village’s 6th Precinct, gave The Village Sun more details on a recent assault of a Parks Department worker in Washington Square Park that was allegedly sparked by a dispute over a pot seller’s table. The incident occurred...
Police looking to identify man discovered walking on Bronx street
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified man who was found walking on a Bronx street on Wednesday.
2 men arrested in broad-daylight slaying of Staten Island songwriter and rapper, 26, in May
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have arrested two men in connection with the slaying of a 26-year-old aspiring songwriter and rapper who was gunned down in broad daylight in May at a street corner in Stapleton. Kevin Soto, 29, of the 100 block Lamport Boulevard in South Beach, and...
Curbed
Dystopian Housing Issue? There’s an App for That.
On a recent afternoon, I toured two available apartments on opposite ends of New York City, one in Prospect–Lefferts Gardens and one in Hell’s Kitchen, in the span of three hours. I checked the strength of the water pressure, the number and location of outlets, and how the light filtered in on a cloudy day. Except I wasn’t actually checking anything; I was sitting on my couch, miles away in Fort Greene, watching a guy named Tim do the apartment tour on Zoom via a start-up called Gander.
Curbed
Training the Next Generation of Shop Owners Is Key to Chinatown’s Survival
Manhattan’s Chinatown has been struggling for years. But the pandemic shuttered banquet-hall mainstays like Jing Fong and 88 Palace along with a number of beloved small shops and restaurants, including 88 Lan Zhou of hand-pulled-noodle and dumpling fame. Even now, many of the empty storefronts have not reopened. A new study on the state of the neighborhood released on Tuesday highlights the dire situation with hard data.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
Comments / 0