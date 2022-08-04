On a recent afternoon, I toured two available apartments on opposite ends of New York City, one in Prospect–Lefferts Gardens and one in Hell’s Kitchen, in the span of three hours. I checked the strength of the water pressure, the number and location of outlets, and how the light filtered in on a cloudy day. Except I wasn’t actually checking anything; I was sitting on my couch, miles away in Fort Greene, watching a guy named Tim do the apartment tour on Zoom via a start-up called Gander.

