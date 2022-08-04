The COVID-19 pandemic still lingers but it’s now in the rearview mirror and businesses are expanding and asking Guilford County for financial help to do so. On Monday, Aug. 8, Guilford County government announced a public hearing for a request from Impact Data LLC, which is asking for $607,390 in county taxpayer money “to support the creation of a center of excellence facility” that’s estimated to generate about $108 million in capital investment in Guilford County and create 28 new full-time area jobs.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO