Guilford County’s Back-To-School Immunization Clinics Start
The Guilford County Division of Public Health – now part of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services – wants to make sure that county school students get immunized before heading back into the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year. This week, the health division is...
Data Company Seeks $600K Incentive For $108 Million Facility
The COVID-19 pandemic still lingers but it’s now in the rearview mirror and businesses are expanding and asking Guilford County for financial help to do so. On Monday, Aug. 8, Guilford County government announced a public hearing for a request from Impact Data LLC, which is asking for $607,390 in county taxpayer money “to support the creation of a center of excellence facility” that’s estimated to generate about $108 million in capital investment in Guilford County and create 28 new full-time area jobs.
City Council To Hold Work Session And Then Be Sworn In
The Greensboro City Council meeting schedule this week is odd. On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m., the current City Council, which has been serving since December 2017, will hold a work session and, at 5:30 p.m., the newly elected City Council will be sworn in for about a three-year-and-four-month term.
Sheriff’s Department Tries To Arrest Mold In The Greensboro Jail
Guilford County’s jail in downtown Greensboro only opened a decade ago – and people still refer to it as the “new” jail – however, the “new” building has a serious mold problem that has the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department and other county staff making moves to keep the inmates safe from related health threats.
Newly Elected City Council To Be Sworn In Thursday, Aug. 11
The newly elected City Council is normally sworn in on the first Tuesday in December following the election on the first Tuesday in November. However, there is little normal about the 2022 City Council election that was originally scheduled for Nov. 2, 2021, and postponed twice to July 26, 2022.
High Point Library Brings Award-Winning Mystery Writer To Her Fans
The High Point Public Library is hosting a virtual event with USA Today Bestselling Author Anna Lee Huber. The discussion, which can be viewed via Zoom and Facebook and will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., will be focused on Huber’s new book: “A Certain Darkness,” the sixth installment in a Huber series.
