Read on insidethemagic.net
Related
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
People Are Sharing Non-Obvious Signs That Are Actually A Cry For Help, And It's Important
Anger is an emotion we don't often interpret as a cry for help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apple expert reveals ‘release date’ of highly anticipated metaverse headset but predicted price is eye-watering
AN Apple expert has revealed when the company's mixed reality headset will come out, but the price may turn consumers away. Ming-Chi Kuo, an insider at Apple, said that the company "is expected to release AR/MR (Augmented Reality/Mixed Reality) headsets as soon as January 2023," in a report. Kuo believes...
Comments / 0