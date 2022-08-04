WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve a four-year sentence locally on two drug possession cases. In the first case, Chadd Leroy Shumaker, 40, 113 S. Wood St., Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, both level 6 felonies. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, in a second case. Eight additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

