Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:02 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, police investigated what appeared to be two people who overdosed in the 3100 block of Wooster Road in Winona Lake. 5:03 p.m. Saturday, police investigated the theft of a license plate in the...
Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide
WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
Warsaw Man Receives Local Sentence On Two Drug Cases
WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve a four-year sentence locally on two drug possession cases. In the first case, Chadd Leroy Shumaker, 40, 113 S. Wood St., Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, both level 6 felonies. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, in a second case. Eight additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
An Ounce Of Meth Leads To 8-Year Sentence
WARSAW — A Mentone man will serve eight years in prison after police discovered him in possession of one ounce of methamphetamine. Dennis D. Meade, 54, 4929 S. 700W, Mentone, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. Two criminal charges, as well as two additional drug cases, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Warsaw Man Arrested For Possessing Gun As Convicted Felon
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested for illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Philip Ryan Shriver, 37, 1404 E. Market St., Warsaw, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony; carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction and possession of methamphetamine, both level 5 felonies; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor.
Pierceton Man Accused Of Battering Woman
PIERCETON — A Pierceton man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman. Aaron Lee Brown, 20, 8280 E. US 30 Lot 114, Pierceton, is charged with strangulation and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On July 17, a...
Milford Man To Serve Four-Year Sentence In Drug Case
WARSAW — A Milford man will serve a four-year sentence locally after dealing drugs to undercover officers. Ian M. Rodden, 43, 105 S. James St., Milford, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony. Three additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Rodden was...
Pickup Split In Half; Minor Injuries Among 10 Children In Van
FORT WAYNE — There were only a few minor injuries among ten children in a passenger van that left a pickup truck split into two. The accident at about around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the intersection of US 27 and Hoagland Road southeast of Fort Wayne. Indiana State Troopers found a pickup truck split in two pieces and a large passenger van with heavy front-end damage.
Dorothy Brown — PENDING
Dorothy Brown, 95, Pierceton, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Paddock Springs Senior Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
JoLynn Smith – PENDING
JoLynn Smith, 67, of Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 10:13 p.m. at Kosciusko Community Hospital. Arrangements are with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
Mark Bormann — UPDATED
Mark A. Bormann, 70, Warsaw, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1952, in Medford, Wis., the son of Roy and Bernice (Lukewich) Bormann . Those who survive with his memories to cherish include his mother, Bernice; his niece, Jamie...
James Myers — UPDATED
James E. Myers, 79, Leesburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in his residence in Leesburg. James was born July 23, 1943, in Cecil, Ohio, to Rola and Bernice (Copsey) Myers. He was united in marriage to Linda Scherer on June 21, 1980, in Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of...
Leesburg Council Hears Recap On Storm Cleanup
LEESBURG — The removal of tree debris after a recent storm was addressed at the Leesburg Town Council meeting Monday, Aug. 8. Street Commissioner Craig Charlton said the town completed yet another storm damage cleanup July 23 that involved 10 loads of tree limbs being chipped by the town and five semi-trailer loads hired out.
Milford Annexation Meeting Monday
MILFORD — Milford Town Council moved forward with the proposed annexation of North Park subdivision and additional acreage to the east of town during a regular public meeting held Monday, Aug. 8. Town Attorney Jay Rigdon informed the council an additional public meeting is needed to allow landowners to...
Bernice Penrose
Bernice E. Penrose, 94, Nappanee, died at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Majestic Health Care, Goshen. She was born Sep. 6, 1927. She married John Clayton on Nov. 23, 1950; he preceded her in death. She later married Robert Penrose on Aug. 2, 1968; he preceded her in death.
Lois Boyts
Lois Elaine (Werling) Boyts, 90, Goshen, died at 10:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born Oct. 19, 1931. She married E. Eugene Boyts on June 3, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by children, Marlene (Richard) Hooton, Goshen, Lawrence (Donna) Boyts,...
Aaron Walaitis
Aaron W. Walaitis, 45, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Hospital, Plymouth. He was born Nov. 27, 1976. He is survived by his parents, retired Navy Capt. William and Marleen Walaitis, Culver; daughter, Isabel, Croatia; and sister, Jennifer (Steve) Johnson, Orlando Fla. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in...
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson – PENDING
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson, of Rochester, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Hickory Creek Rochester. Arrangements are pending at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac.
Warsaw Plan Commission Approves PUD Update
WARSAW – Three months after approving the final plat for Harvest Ridge planned unit development (PUD) being developed by Menards, the Warsaw Plan Commission on Monday, Aug. 8, approved an update to the final plat. Menards Inc. originally petitioned for the final plat approval to subdivide 30.5 acres into...
Car Owners Love To Talk About Their Machines
WARSAW – Car collectors love to talk about their vehicles. With an estimated 150 cars on display Friday, Aug. 5, at Baker Youth Club Car Show, it was easy to strike up a few conversations. InkFreeNews randomly selected six car owners and gave them a chance to brag a...
