New York State allocates $1.3 billion for health care worker bonuses

Read on www.informnny.com
Related
informnny.com
‘This is our livelihood’: farmers oppose new overtime hours
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Republican lawmakers and farm workers continue to ask the Governor to not move forward with changing the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours. They say this will be too costly for farmers and many workers will seek employment in states without these regulations. “During...
informnny.com
NY replacing ‘inmate’ with ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of New York’s laws are getting a rewrite: the word “inmate” will be swapped with “incarcerated individual” in state legislation after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Monday. The change is designed to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated...
informnny.com
Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed...
informnny.com
NYSDOT announces continued train service to Fair
(WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Amtrak, the direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair will return once again. In part of their 20-year partnership, Amtrak customers and Fair visitors can travel sustainably and experience...
RELATED PEOPLE
informnny.com
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
informnny.com
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of...
Comments / 2