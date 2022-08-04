ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Step Inside St Bart’s, a Center for Music, Education, and Worship

By Untapped New York
untappedcities.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on untappedcities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of Bayside, Queens

Bayside, Queens, is a neighborhood a few miles from the Queens-Nassau County border flanked by Whitestone and Douglaston. The neighborhood is centered around Bell Boulevard, known for its wide variety of culinary options and stores. The area, which was considered rural until around the turn of the century, attracted many movie stars in the 1920s and 1930s and boomed around the end of World War II. The neighborhood provides access to Little Neck Bay, with views of the Throgs Neck Bridge, and has retained much of its history over the years, including at its storied federal military base, Fort Totten. From the oldest living organism in New York City to a scandalous murder, here are the top 10 secrets of Bayside.
QUEENS, NY
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Rock N’ Roll Sites in NYC that you can visit today

As Billy Joel sings in his hit song “New York State of Mind”, “Some folks like to get away / Take a holiday from the neighborhood / Hop a flight to Miami Beach / Or to Hollywood / But I’m taking a Greyhound / On the Hudson River Line / I’m in a New York state of mind.” But Joel was not the only rockstar with this state of mind. He and so many other rockstars, including The Ramones, Bob Dylan, and Lou Reed, called the city of New York their home — at least for some time. In his latest book, New York Groove, journalist and photographer Frank Mastropolo details the venues, coffee houses, and studios frequented by these esteemed artists. Here are the top 10 rock n’ roll sites you can visit in New York City today!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy