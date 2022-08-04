ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday

HOLDEN, Maine — The second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend is underway in Maine with exciting events, deals, and treats located across the state. Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries in Holden is one of many farms, breweries, restaurants, and bakeries participating in the weekend fun. Rhonda Warren owns the 30 acres of land it sits on with her husband. The business sort of fell into their lap.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend: A farmer's chance to show off way of life

PORTLAND, Maine — The second annual Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend is set to kick off this weekend with various farms participating across the state. The event is hosted by Wild Blueberries and gives Maine blueberry farmers and others the chance to educate people about one of Maine's most profitable crops. The weekend celebrates wild, low bush blueberries versus the typical cultivated berry found in most grocery stores.
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney

MAINE, USA — Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor against criminal charges. Nearly 1,000 cases involving defendants in New Hampshire who cannot afford to hire their own lawyer are being continued because state courts are unable to find public defenders, contract counsel or private assigned attorneys to defend them, said Sarah Blodgett, executive director of the New Hampshire Judicial Council.
Maine sees third consecutive year of drought

MAINE, USA — Maine is experiencing its third consecutive year of drought. According to a news release issued Friday by the Maine Emergency Management Agency, Maine's Drought Task Force met virtually on Thursday as the U.S. Drought Monitor reports close to 26 percent of Maine is abnormally dry, nearly 32 percent is in moderate drought, and slightly over 8 percent of the state is seeing severe drought.
Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law

AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
Musician Eric Bettencourt wraps up summer in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Eric Bettencourt is a singer-songwriter originally from northern Maine who now splits his time between Portland and Austin, Texas. Each summer, he returns to Vacationland and performs at various venues, including the Portland Lobster Company. Bettencourt said he’ll soon be releasing new music once he returns to Texas.
