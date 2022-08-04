Read on www.newscentermaine.com
Maine Things To Do | Skowhegan State Fair, Maine Red Hot Dog Festival, Topsham Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 9 - Aug. 15. Maine Wood Carvers Association's Carving Show and Competition.
Drought conditions in Maine are damaging farms and sensitive waterways
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Grant Family Farm private reservoir in Saco normally supplies water to 85 percent of its crop, according to Ben Grant, a farmer on the property. But this summer, Grant says the reservoir shrunk by half amid drought conditions impacting southern and western areas of Maine.
Hannaford's monkfish stew proceeds go toward fresh fish for Maine's food insecure
Back in May, NEWS CENTER Maine's Hannah Yechivi introduced us to monkfish stew. Now, a few months later, that stew is being sold on Hannaford shelves, with proceeds going toward fresh fish for people experiencing food insecurity in Maine. Maine Coast Monkfish Stew, produced by the nonprofit Maine Coast Fisherman's...
Maine's annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
HOLDEN, Maine — The second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend is underway in Maine with exciting events, deals, and treats located across the state. Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries in Holden is one of many farms, breweries, restaurants, and bakeries participating in the weekend fun. Rhonda Warren owns the 30 acres of land it sits on with her husband. The business sort of fell into their lap.
A lively look at 200 years of artists who defined Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — In 2020, Maine was ready to launch a big, year-long party to celebrate its 200th birthday as a state. Then COVID-19 came along and crashed the party — the festivities ended before they even had a chance to get rolling. One of the events that...
Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend: A farmer's chance to show off way of life
PORTLAND, Maine — The second annual Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend is set to kick off this weekend with various farms participating across the state. The event is hosted by Wild Blueberries and gives Maine blueberry farmers and others the chance to educate people about one of Maine's most profitable crops. The weekend celebrates wild, low bush blueberries versus the typical cultivated berry found in most grocery stores.
The band Guster is coming back to Maine—and it’s bringing s’mores
PORTLAND, Maine — Musicians are eager to get out and play after the pandemic forced them to stay off the road for a couple of years. That why this summer is featuring all kinds of concerts taking place in all kinds of venues in Maine. What’s coming up in...
Major damage reported in New Hampshire as severe storms move through
HOLLIS, N.H. — A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage across town, NBC 10 Boston reports. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and hail, and numerous wires and trees are down. The Hollis Fire Department said...
National, Maine Farmers' Market Week recognizes farmers' markets' value to a community
BANGOR, Maine — For many Mainers, having locally grown food on the dinner table is a priority. This week is National and Maine Farmers' Market Week, which gives Mainers the opportunity to recognize the farmers who help bring locally grown food to their communities. In addition to bringing fresh...
New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine in effort to prevent thefts
BANGOR, Maine — A new law to prevent the theft of catalytic converters went into effect in Maine on Monday. Gov. Janet Mills signed the law in April with the intention of making catalytic converters more traceable to, in turn, prevent theft. Under the new law, any catalytic converter...
NY man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of NY man in Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — The case of a deadly shooting in Bangor came to a conclusion Monday morning. Khalid Harris of New York pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2020 death of Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but eight and a half years suspended.
How Maine teachers are preparing for the upcoming school year amid record inflation
LEVANT, Maine — A new school year is on the horizon, which means back-to-school shopping for families and as well as teachers who are preparing their classrooms. The U.S. Department of Education reported in 2018 that teachers spent nearly $500 out of their own pockets on classroom supplies. Some...
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
MAINE, USA — Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor against criminal charges. Nearly 1,000 cases involving defendants in New Hampshire who cannot afford to hire their own lawyer are being continued because state courts are unable to find public defenders, contract counsel or private assigned attorneys to defend them, said Sarah Blodgett, executive director of the New Hampshire Judicial Council.
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
Maine sees third consecutive year of drought
MAINE, USA — Maine is experiencing its third consecutive year of drought. According to a news release issued Friday by the Maine Emergency Management Agency, Maine's Drought Task Force met virtually on Thursday as the U.S. Drought Monitor reports close to 26 percent of Maine is abnormally dry, nearly 32 percent is in moderate drought, and slightly over 8 percent of the state is seeing severe drought.
Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law
AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
Maine wild blueberry farms prepare for annual celebration of the crop
MAINE, Maine — Wild blueberries are one of the most beloved crops in Maine and New England. "They are just chock-full of antioxidants, that's sort of the word that everybody hears, but in particular they are full on anthocyanins. That's what makes the berry that deep blue color," Ashley Field, owner of "Fields Fields" Blueberries in Dresden, explained.
As wait for mental help increases, suicide attempts continue to rise
MAINE, USA — Demand for mental health services that peaked during the pandemic has remained stubbornly high, increasing waitlists and spilling patients into Maine’s hospital emergency rooms. Prior to COVID-19, Mainers might wait weeks to see a behavioral health specialist. Now waitlists are months long, said Dr. Anthony...
Musician Eric Bettencourt wraps up summer in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Eric Bettencourt is a singer-songwriter originally from northern Maine who now splits his time between Portland and Austin, Texas. Each summer, he returns to Vacationland and performs at various venues, including the Portland Lobster Company. Bettencourt said he’ll soon be releasing new music once he returns to Texas.
