Auburn-Washburn educators to see pay bump with start of year

USD 501 heads back to school this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most students head back to school this week. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson joined 27 News Tuesday morning to talk about how the district is preparing. Meet the Teacher Night for elementary school students is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tues., Aug. 9. First day of school for Kindergarten-6th grade, […]
USD 345 plans for first day of school, says teacher shortages will not be an issue this year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -In Monday’s meeting, the board went through budgeting, teaching and learning reports and student handbooks to make sure the school year runs smoothly. A new addition to USD 345 is making sure students have enough teachers ready to go on the first day of school. New...
Schools discuss COVID guidelines ahead of first day of class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As schools get back in session, many parents are wondering what covid-19 guidelines will be in effect. “We are not requiring masks to be worn at school certainly is somebody is more comfortable wearing a mask, students and staff we would support that”, says Communications Director at USD-437, Martin Weishaar.
Downtown Topeka Inc. seeks community feedback on Polk-Quincy Viaduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plans underway to reconstruct the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, Downtown Topeka Inc. is asking for community feedback to determine how to activate the area beneath the bridge once construction is complete. DTI is asking members of the community to complete the following online survey to offer input...
Burlingame’s firefighter retires after three decades
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7. Carolyn Strohm served 33 years with the department and worked with three Fire Chiefs during her career, which include her son Jim Strohm, and her two grandsons Trey and Caleb Strohm.
CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
National Night Out 2022 is a success despite extreme heat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out 2022 succeeded in bringing the community together, and strengthening relationships. “National Night Out is the opportunity for neighbors to get out and meet one another,” said Topeka Police Captain Colleen Stuart. “We’ve always encouraged that. Society as a whole has gone away from that.”
Testimony resumes as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 3 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County District Court. Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
Commissioners approve request to build a water tower
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
Topeka High grad Ky Thomas knows big things are ahead
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ky Thomas was straight forward in what he’s expecting this year. ”I ain’t hoping for nothing, I know it’s going to be a big year, I’m not hoping. I know it’s going to be a big year for all of us,” Thomas said.
Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month. The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project. The City said...
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power was back on for all but a handful of Evergy customers shortly before 6 a.m. Monday after a large outage affected nearly 2,000 homes earlier in the morning in southeast Topeka, authorities said. Shortly after the outage occurred around 4:14 a.m. Monday, some 1,890 Evergy...
Former Topeka police officers testify on Day 2 of Dana Chandler retrial Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day two of the Dana Chandler retrial got underway Monday morning in the Shawnee County Courthouse with three former Topeka police officers taking the witness stand. The day’s first witness was Jeff Bailey, a real estate developer from Colorado who said he was acquainted with Chandler...
Salute our Heroes: Steele sisters become first rookie twins to graduate KHP Academy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping their dad in construction taught the Steele Twins the value of hard work. That hard work has now paid off. “Oh I love it,” said Saylor Steele. “It’s been exciting, I’ve gotten into so much stuff already and I love it. It has not calmed down and I hope it never does.”
City of Lawrence donates nearly five acres of land toward affordable housing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A generous donation of 4.64 acres of city-owned land distributed by the City of Lawrence to Tenants to Homeowners, Inc. is helping efforts to create more affordable housing. According to a news release from the City of Lawrence, the donated land is located at the corner...
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas
A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
