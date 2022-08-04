Read on www.inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 12:04 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, theft of an automobile was reported in the 13100 block of CR 100E, Milford. Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 6:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, police investigated damage to a car in the 100 block...
Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide
WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
Warsaw Man Receives Local Sentence On Two Drug Cases
WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve a four-year sentence locally on two drug possession cases. In the first case, Chadd Leroy Shumaker, 40, 113 S. Wood St., Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, both level 6 felonies. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, in a second case. Eight additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
An Ounce Of Meth Leads To 8-Year Sentence
WARSAW — A Mentone man will serve eight years in prison after police discovered him in possession of one ounce of methamphetamine. Dennis D. Meade, 54, 4929 S. 700W, Mentone, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. Two criminal charges, as well as two additional drug cases, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Warsaw Man Arrested For Possessing Gun As Convicted Felon
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested for illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Philip Ryan Shriver, 37, 1404 E. Market St., Warsaw, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony; carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction and possession of methamphetamine, both level 5 felonies; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor.
Pierceton Man Accused Of Battering Woman
PIERCETON — A Pierceton man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman. Aaron Lee Brown, 20, 8280 E. US 30 Lot 114, Pierceton, is charged with strangulation and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On July 17, a...
Janet Kay Shull
Janet Kay Shull of Warsaw, passed away at 4:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 81. She was born on May 31, 1941, in Paulding, Ohio to Dorothy M. (Sweitzer-Sinn) Glass and Harold James Glass. On Dec. 26, 1964, she married her best friend and lifelong love, Robert Galen Shull. They were blessed to share 57 years of marriage together before she passed away. They spent their life together raising their three children, experiencing the joy of becoming grandparents and celebrating every birthday, graduation, holiday and everything in between.
Brian Dunlap
Brian Samuel Dunlap, 61, Mentone, died at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence in Mentone. He was born Sep. 19, 1960, in Needham Heights, Mass. to Phyllis Metta (Christensen) Dunlap and Russel H. Dunlap. His parents shared 46 years of marriage together. Brian graduated from Brethren Christian...
Milford Man To Serve Four-Year Sentence In Drug Case
WARSAW — A Milford man will serve a four-year sentence locally after dealing drugs to undercover officers. Ian M. Rodden, 43, 105 S. James St., Milford, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony. Three additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Rodden was...
Elnora Burton — PENDING
Elnora Rouch Smiley Burton, 92, Rochester, died early Saturday morning, Aug. 6, 2022, at her home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Good Family Funeral Home.
James Myers — UPDATED
James E. Myers, 79, Leesburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in his residence in Leesburg. James was born July 23, 1943, in Cecil, Ohio, to Rola and Bernice (Copsey) Myers. He was united in marriage to Linda Scherer on June 21, 1980, in Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of...
Mark Bormann
Mark A. Bormann, 70, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Miler’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1952. He is survived by his mother, Bernice (Lukewich) Bormann. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Brown — PENDING
Dorothy Brown, 95, Pierceton, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Paddock Springs Senior Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
JoLynn Smith – PENDING
JoLynn Smith, 67, of Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 10:13 p.m. at Kosciusko Community Hospital. Arrangements are with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
Lois Boyts
Lois Elaine (Werling) Boyts, 90, Goshen, died at 10:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born Oct. 19, 1931. She married E. Eugene Boyts on June 3, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by children, Marlene (Richard) Hooton, Goshen, Lawrence (Donna) Boyts,...
Betty Kizer — UPDATED
Betty L. Kizer, 92, Lakeville, died at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born March 18, 1930. She married L. Dean Kizer on April 9, 1949; he preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her two children, Debbie (Rod) Schwandner,...
Thad ‘Joe’ Zolman
Thad “Joe” Zolman, 75, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born March 25, 1947. He is survived by his sister, Sondra (Frank) Montel Jr. Sheets and Childs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson – PENDING
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson, of Rochester, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Hickory Creek Rochester. Arrangements are pending at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac.
Jerry Helvey
Jerry L. Helvey, 75, Wakarusa, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. He was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Wabash County to Robert J. and Joline D. (Cullers) Helvey. Surviving are his siblings, Rebecca (Steve) Waymire, Warsaw and Doug (Debbie) Helvey, Wabash; and nieces and nephews,...
Milford Annexation Meeting Monday
MILFORD — Milford Town Council moved forward with the proposed annexation of North Park subdivision and additional acreage to the east of town during a regular public meeting held Monday, Aug. 8. Town Attorney Jay Rigdon informed the council an additional public meeting is needed to allow landowners to...
