Man found dead on Boston’s Carson Beach was not a victim of foul play, police say

Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Antonio Lucas trial: Worcester murder trial in stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva kicks off
A Worcester man accused of stabbing his former girlfriend, Cleucilene Alves da Silva, to death in front of her two friends in 2019 sat emotionless in Worcester Superior Court as prosecutors described, in detail, the bloody slaying that ended Alves da Silva’s life. Antonio Lucas, who is charged with...
Medway Police Department issues ‘community alert’ warning of 3 recent break-ins at homes
A police department in Massachusetts is warning people after three break-ins at different homes. The Medway Police Department issued a “community alert” stating that there were three break-ins, which all likely occurred between 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. They were also all in the Brentwood area and on Oakview Circle.
Charles Singleton of Boston accused of impersonating police officer in attempt to rape woman
A Boston man is accused of posing as a police officer in an effort to gain a woman’s trust before attempting to rape her early Saturday morning. Charles Singleton, a 51-year-old Dorchester resident, told a woman he was a police officer and offered her a ride home before pulling a gun, the Boston Police Department said.
Uxbridge man killed, four others seriously injured in Upton crash
An 18-year-old Uxbridge man was killed Saturday night when the car he was riding in crashed in Upton. Police said Jacob Osanya was pronounced dead at the UMass Medical Center following the 9 p.m. crash near the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton. According to Boston 25, investigators...
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of Antonio Lucas, Worcester man charged with murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
Jury selection in the trial of Antonio Lucas, who is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, is expected to begin Monday in Worcester Superior Court. Lucas is expected to represent himself in the trial, court documents show. The Worcester man told police at the...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Investigation by Boston Globe into handling of police cover up case raises questions, calls for Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden to resign
An investigation published over the weekend by The Boston Globe raises many questions over Acting Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s handling of a case involving a police coverup. The case involves Jason Leonor, a 33-year-old Hispanic Black man, and an incident which occurred in April 2021 when a man...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday
The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden faces calls to resign amid transit police controversy
At least three city councilors from two Suffolk County communities are calling for Kevin Hayden, the Acting Suffolk County District Attorney who is running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary to be elected to the position, to resign from his position after a Boston Globe report that his office may have aided in covering up a transit police misconduct case that started in April 2021.
22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming
A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
Michelle Carter, Conrad Roy case: Carter’s probation has ended; What this means for the woman convicted in the texting-suicide case
Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to kill himself through a series of text messages and phone calls when they were teenagers, has completed her probation. Roy was found dead in a Fairhaven Kmart parking lot on July 13, 2014. Officials...
Swiss brokerage owner ordered to forfeit $1.9M to feds after orchestrating massive pump and dump scheme that targeted Mass. residents
The founder and operator of a Swiss asset management firm who pleaded guilty to charges that he engaged with others in a massive global securities fraud scheme that netted proceeds of approximately $164 million was recently ordered to forfeit $1.9 million dollars to the government. Roger Knox, of the United...
Hate groups in Boston: Drag queen story hour host cancels Boston Seaport event following neo-Nazi demonstration
The latest in a string of disturbances caused by hate groups in Boston happened Sunday when a group of men clad in masks and carrying a banner prompted the cancellation of a children’s story hour event due to concerns for safety. Scheduled as a Drag Queen Story Hour at...
Worcester roof collapse: City councilor asks for protocol, options on sheltering displaced residents
After more than 100 people were displaced following the partial collapse of the roof of 267 Mill St. in Worcester on July 15, District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has issued a request that the city manager’s office provide the council with a report on the emergency response protocol for when a building is condemned.
MSPCA-Angell and NEAS bring 20 shelter cats from flood-ravaged Kentucky to Massachusetts where they will be adopted into new homes
The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter have partnered with the ASPCA to take in 20 homeless shelter cats from eastern Kentucky after the region was ravaged by deadly flooding. The endeavor comes on the heels of the groups taking in 150 cats and kittens from Florida and over 150...
Lynn city officials shut down Sluice, Flax pond for chemical treatment
DRINKING & COOKING - Aug. 11, 2022. IRRIGATION TO TURF / LANDSCAPE ORNAMENTALS - Aug. 11, 2022. IRRIGATION TO FOOD CROPS / PRODUCTION ORNAMENTALS, NEWLY SEEDED TURF - Aug. 13, 2022.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
Boston Red Sox promote top prospect Marcelo Mayer to High-A Greenville; slugger Blaze Jordan also called up
Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer has earned himself a promotion. Boston is promoting Mayer and slugger Blaze Jordan from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville, as SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield first reported Monday morning. Mayer, who the team took with the fourth overall pick in 2021, and Jordan, the third-round pick in 2020, will proceed to the third-highest level in the minors.
Chris Sale breaks wrist in biking accident, will miss rest of Boston Red Sox season
Red Sox starter Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a biking accident Saturday and underwent surgery Monday, the team announced. Sale will miss the rest of the 2022 season but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2023. On Saturday afternoon, Sale was riding...
