klkntv.com
Cooler temperatures on Monday, but quickly warming thereafter
Sunday was a tale of two air masses, with cooler temperatures to the northwest and warmer air to the southeast. While a front stalled to the north and west of Lincoln for most of the day, it finally passes on Sunday evening. For that reason, temperatures and humidity will drop off overnight Sunday as compared to previous nights. We’re forecasting a low temperature in the middle-60s in Lincoln, with perhaps upper-50s near the Tri-Cities.
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball holds first practice of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to Omaha is officially here for Nebraska volleyball as the Huskers held their first two practices of the season on Tuesday. https://twitter.com/LaurenMichelson/status/1557008641999667207. The team returns several key players from last years national runner up finish and also added new faces in Penn State...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Wesleyan professor urges parents to be proactive to prevent fall sports injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- One in three people who play a team sport can be seriously injured while doing so, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Nebraska Wesleyan University’s Mark Stutz says injury prevention starts at home with parents. “The first thing that’s very important is that they undergo a sports...
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
klkntv.com
Lincoln artists use the sun to inspire creation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- With the summer sun continuing to beat down on the city of Lincoln the last thing you’d expect to do is use the heat to your advantage to create art. Two local artists did just that as part of the Lincoln Porch Art Palooza interactive stop.
klkntv.com
‘That first year we didn’t expect anyone, but 10,000 came’: Doris Ourecky remembers 61 years of Czech Days
WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – Doris Ourecky remembers the very first Czech festival four people in Wilber put together, and it was nothing short of extraordinary. She remembers cooking duck anywhere there she could, not prepared for the 10,000 people that showed up to the town’s doorstep. “It just...
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
klkntv.com
Southwest Lincoln crash sends one to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The driver of a Mustang was sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after turning in front of a semi. The crash took place around 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of US 77 and West Old Cheney Road, Lincoln Police say. The...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha police identify 18-year-old shot late Saturday
A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. The heat didn’t stop car lovers from coming out to the 10th annual Cruisin’ for a Cure car show.
kfornow.com
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
WOWT
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
klkntv.com
‘They’ll always be a part of us’: Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosts family party after 2-year hiatus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Family Party on Saturday for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the events in 2020 and 2021. Despite a sweltering heat index of between 108 to 110 degrees, 150 family members came out to the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police to begin ‘Back to School’ Traffic Safety Enforcement Project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the school year approaching, additional officers will be out to keep kids safe around Lincoln schools. The Lincoln Police Department announced Monday it would begin the “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project on the first day of school, Aug. 15. Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
klkntv.com
Two vehicles vandalized at Holmes Lake, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two vehicles were reported to be vandalized at Holmes Lake Park on Monday afternoon, Lincoln Police say. Around 4 p.m. a 70-year-old victim told police that he parked at Holmes Lake north shore near the restroom between 1:45 and 2 p.m. When the man returned...
