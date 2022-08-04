Fortinet (FTNT) Tumbles on Slashed Service Revenue Outlook, Analyst Notes 'Heightened' Expectations

Read on www.streetinsider.com
Upstart Falls on Soft Results and Disappointing Revenue Forecast, Analysts Concerned
Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) are down over 10% after the company provided investors with a soft Q3 revenue projection ...
Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Tumbles Despite Solid Earnings, Analyst Says Focus Remains on Profits
Shares of Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) are down over 11% in pre-open trading on Tuesday after the company reported Q2 ...
Nomura/Instinet Upgrades Litalico Inc (7366:JP) to Buy
Nomura/Instinet analyst Kyoichiro Shigemura ...
OC Oerlikon Corp AG (OERL:SW) (OERLF) PT Lowered to CHF11.90 at UBS
UBS analyst Sebastian Vogel lowered the ...
Hovde Group Downgrades Professional Holding (PFHD) to Market Perform
Hovde Group analyst David Bishop downgraded Professional Holding (NASDAQ ...
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Quanterix Corp. (QTRX) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Max Masucci downgraded Quanterix Corp. (NASDAQ: QTRX) from Outperform ...
Take-Two (TTWO) Slips on EPS Miss, Analyst Reactions Mixed
Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are down almost 3% in premarket trading after the company missed adjusted EPS estimates ...
HSBC Downgrades Catcher Technology Co Ltd. (2474:TT) to Reduce
HSBC analyst Carol Juan downgraded ...
Micron Technology (MU) Mentioned Negatively at Lynx Equity, 'neg pre affirms our Street-low view'
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Mentioned Negatively at Lynx EquityAnalyst KC Rajkumar ...
UPDATE: Oppenheimer Downgrades Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) to Perform
Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz downgraded Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) from ...
Lemonade (LMND) Gains Ater Better Than Feared Results, Analysts Remain Cagey
Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) are up more than 10% in premarket trading Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 ...
Proximus (PROX:BB) (BGAOY) PT Lowered to EUR13.30 at UBS
UBS analyst Polo Tang lowered ...
Roth Capital Downgrades Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Neutral on Weak Traction
Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 ...
Palantir (PLTR) Shares Extend Selloff as Deutsche Bank Cuts to Sell
Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) are down a further 2% in premarket Tuesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick downgraded ...
Deutsche Telekom (DTE:GR) (DTEGY) PT Raised to EUR23 at Societe Generale
Societe Generale analyst Ottavio Adorisio ...
Wienerberger AG (WIE:AV) PT Lowered to EUR32.50 at Stifel
Stifel analyst Tobias Woerner lowered ...
UPDATE: Argus Downgrades Charter Communications (CHTR) to Hold
Argus analyst Joseph Bonner downgraded Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Buy ...
Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp. (MAQC) Confirms Additional Funding, Extends Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MAQC) (the "Company") announced today that its sponsor, Maquia Investments North America, LLC (the "Sponsor") ...
UPDATE: Raymond James Downgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Outperform
Raymond James analyst Chris Caso downgraded Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) from ...
UPDATE: Scotiabank Upgrades Nutrien (NTR) to Sector Outperform
Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson upgraded Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) from Sector Perform ...
