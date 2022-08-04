ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Fortinet (FTNT) Tumbles on Slashed Service Revenue Outlook, Analyst Notes 'Heightened' Expectations

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago
Read on www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Upstart Falls on Soft Results and Disappointing Revenue Forecast, Analysts Concerned

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) are down over 10% after the company provided investors with a soft Q3 revenue projection ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nomura/Instinet Upgrades Litalico Inc (7366:JP) to Buy

Nomura/Instinet analyst Kyoichiro Shigemura ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Service Revenue#Outlook#Ftnt#Fortinet#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
StreetInsider.com

Hovde Group Downgrades Professional Holding (PFHD) to Market Perform

Hovde Group analyst David Bishop downgraded Professional Holding (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Quanterix Corp. (QTRX) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Max Masucci downgraded Quanterix Corp. (NASDAQ: QTRX) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Take-Two (TTWO) Slips on EPS Miss, Analyst Reactions Mixed

Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are down almost 3% in premarket trading after the company missed adjusted EPS estimates ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HSBC Downgrades Catcher Technology Co Ltd. (2474:TT) to Reduce

HSBC analyst Carol Juan downgraded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Downgrades Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) to Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz downgraded Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lemonade (LMND) Gains Ater Better Than Feared Results, Analysts Remain Cagey

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) are up more than 10% in premarket trading Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
LIFESTYLE
StreetInsider.com

Proximus (PROX:BB) (BGAOY) PT Lowered to EUR13.30 at UBS

UBS analyst Polo Tang lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Neutral on Weak Traction

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Palantir (PLTR) Shares Extend Selloff as Deutsche Bank Cuts to Sell

Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) are down a further 2% in premarket Tuesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick downgraded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wienerberger AG (WIE:AV) PT Lowered to EUR32.50 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Tobias Woerner lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Argus Downgrades Charter Communications (CHTR) to Hold

Argus analyst Joseph Bonner downgraded Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp. (MAQC) Confirms Additional Funding, Extends Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MAQC) (the “Company”) announced today that its sponsor, Maquia Investments North America, LLC (the “Sponsor”) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Downgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso downgraded Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Scotiabank Upgrades Nutrien (NTR) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson upgraded Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) from Sector Perform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy