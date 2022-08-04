Apollo-led group to take Atlas Air private in a deal worth more than $3 billion

Read on www.cnbc.com
Boeing shows strong July deliveries
CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins the 'Halftime Report' to report on Boeing's strong July orders and delivery report. The investment committee weighs in.
Boeing deliveries slip to five-month low in July
Boeing jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 airplanes in July. The decline highlights the pressure on global supply chains as the company prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner. The U.S. planemaker said monthly deliveries included 23 737 Max jets and three wide-body freighters, bringing Max...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Slowing demand in the U.S., Europe and China could hurt Asian exporters, HSBC says
Asian exporters will face significant challenges as demand from major markets like the U.S., Europe and China slow down in the coming months, according to the chief Asia economist of HSBC. Manufacturers in Europe are already pulling back quite significantly, namely in Germany, Frederic Neumann told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
Jim Cramer says these 7 Covid-era winning stocks have staying power
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well. "Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
Gold rises as dollar, yields pull back
Gold broke higher on Monday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated, with focus on U.S. inflation numbers this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,783.31 per ounce by 9:58 a.m. ET, after dropping 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold...
Tesla outpaces electric vehicle competition in key California market
Tesla vehicle sales continue to surge in California. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' with the latest data.
On rare days, the market rises 5% — or even 10%, Wells Fargo finds. How to make sure you're there for it
A new Wells Fargo analysis looked at the best 20 days for the S&P 500 between August 1992 and July 2022. Almost half of them occurred amid a downturn. The findings underscore the impossibility of timing the market, with the dips and upswings being so jumbled together. "It was the...
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Micron Technology, Signet Jewelers, Novavax and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares sank nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations and showed occupancy rates of only 65%, compared to more than 100% in the same quarter in 2019. In addition, the cruise line said that it wouldn't return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels until next year, signaling losses will continue.
Monday, August 8, 2022: This one stock is shifting Cramer's market outlook
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why one company's earnings pre-announcement is proof the market is resilient and showing bullish sentiment. They also share their thoughts on what the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act means for health care stocks.
Cramer’s week ahead: Hot inflation numbers could push Fed to raise rates in August
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in August, before its next scheduled meeting in September, if this week's economic data shows that inflation isn't abating. "If I were Chairman Jay Powell … I'd be hard-pressed not to call a special Fed meeting...
Apple Card's rapid growth, outside vendors blamed for mishaps within Goldman's credit-card business
The Apple Card's rapid growth and the platform Goldman Sachs built to service it resulted in some failures more reminiscent of a traditional issuer than a customer-first disruptor, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Regulators are focused on customer complaints from the past few years, and the biggest...
'Absolutely not': Don't chase the rally in stocks and bonds right now, investment manager says
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Switzerland's Prime Partner, said it was difficult to make even short-term calls on the global economy given recent events. "The two elements that can support a further rally ... are not clearly there," he said. Rather than chasing rallies, investors should look to the...
Tornado Cash crackdown by Treasury puts honest crypto investors at risk of criminal exposure
The U.S. Treasury's blacklisting of of Tornado Cash on Monday will do more than just take down criminals. Many ordinary crypto investors are likely to be hurt, experts say. The Treasury Department's crackdown on Tornado Cash was meant to stop criminals. But a lot of ordinary crypto investors with honest intentions are now at risk.
Consumer confidence in the housing market hits the lowest point in over a decade
Consumer confidence in the housing market dropped to the lowest level since 2011, as both prospective buyers and sellers have become more pessimistic. Just 17% of those surveyed in July said now is a good time to buy a home, down from 20% in June, according to a monthly survey by Fannie Mae.
