ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

First monkeypox case confirmed in Santa Barbara County

By Austin Herbaugh
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQS7J_0h4XKONG00

The first case of monkeypox in Santa Barbara County has been confirmed.

Health officials said the infected person was exposed outside of Santa Barbara County and is in isolation right now.

Anyone exposed is also being closely monitored.

“It’s top on everyone’s list of something to learn about, it’s something new for all of us,” said Dr. Brian Roberts with Med Stop Urgent Care Center in San Luis Obispo.

Santa Barbara County health officials reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the county on Wednesday.

“Whenever a clinician identifies an individual with a rash that is suspect for monkeypox, the individual will be sent for testing,” said Paige Batson, Deputy Director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Healthcare providers are required to report suspected cases to the county which is alerted through an electronic lab system.

“We don’t need to wait for confirmation, so we are alerted pretty quickly by the provider when an individual is suspected of having monkeypox and is being tested,” said Batson.

Monkeypox starts with flu-like symptoms that begin one to weeks after exposure. They include a cough, fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes chills, and exhaustion.

“There’s nothing really specific about it until you get the rash,” said Dr. Roberts.

Next comes the red rash that turns into what looks like a blister.

“It’s usually very active for about a week and generally pretty painful. Some people call it itchy but most people are pretty uncomfortable with it,” added Dr. Roberts.

Monkeypox is not nearly as contagious as the flu or COVID-19. It is most commonly spread through intimate contact that involves direct contact with the rash, scabs, or body fluid.

“We do isolate the infectious individual until all scabs have scabbed over,” said Batson.

County health officials have completed contact tracing for this first case but are preparing for more cases.

The rash from monkeypox typically takes two to four weeks to completely clear up.

While other cases have been confirmed throughout California, none have been reported yet in San Luis Obispo.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSBY News

KSBY News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy