7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Recreational Marijuana Initiative Could Land in Florida's Ballot
Marijuana legalization has increasingly become more normalized across states. Now, a new initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in 2024 has been launched in Florida. The latest pot push, which would add a Florida Constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida, is currently being backed by the state's biggest medical marijuana operator, Trulieve.
DeSantis Says Biden’s U.S. is ‘Disastrous’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) Team continues to criticize the “trajectory” of the country, calling it 'disastrous.' While Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) and Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) challenge each other for their political party's nomination, criticizing DeSantis, the Florida Governor has remained a vocal critic of the president.
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.8.2022 — 'Dark Money' Influences Florida Elections — Suspended State Attorney Fundraises off Firing— More...
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren is not trying to make the most out of a bad situation—he’s now raising cash from this suspension. The suspension Gov. Ron DeSantis levied on Warren must first go through the State Senate before it can be etched in stone, so, why not try to raise cash on it for a future run for office, if the firing gets overturned? READ MORE.
Survey Indicates that Florida is the Most Desirable State to Live in and Most Americans Prefer Small Towns Over Cities
Floridians and recent transplants may not be surprised to learn that a recent survey declared that the sunshine state is the most desirable state to live in the United States. The survey also found a preference for rural areas.
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
LOBSTER MINI-SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS SEES MAJOR VIOLATIONS
A busy lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys resulted in several resource violations spotted by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators stopped hundreds of vessels and made several arrests during the two-day season. Among the arrests was a man who...
Florida Democrats Turn on pro-Life/pro-Abortion, Anti-LGBTQ Statewide Candidate Naomi Blemur
Just when you thought the intraparty divide within the Florida Democratic Party couldn’t get any worse, the push by Progressives to purge any “moderate” or “centrist” Democrats from their ranks continues, including Naomi Blemur. Earlier this year, State Senator Jason Pizzo (D), along with a...
Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate
Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
