Nashville bar evacuated after portion of deck collapsed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A busy bar in Midtown Nashville was evacuated after a portion of a deck collapsed just before a concert Wednesday night.

Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.



(Photo: WKRN)

Attendees were already inside the bar when the deck began to buckle. Conner Sweeny told News 2 he fell through the flooring up to his knee.

“There were a couple people kinda jammed in a little bit and they were picking people up, pulling them out, sending them wherever they could before they evacuated everyone and got the police department and fire department as quick as they could,” explained Sweeny.

The Nashville Fire Department evacuated those inside and no one was injured.

The deck will remain closed until repairs are made and evaluated by a licensed professional.

Owner Steve Ford released a statement, which reads:

Nashville: Thank God and thank you! Last night at Whiskey Jam, we had to evacuate Losers Bar & Grill because of a potential gas leak and the discovery of a damaged floor. We want to thank the OEM Fire Marshall and the Nashville Fire Department for a prompt response and resolution of the problem. We want to thank Piedmont Gas for arriving in minutes and shutting down any potential leaks. We want to thank Metro Building Inspectors for securing the safety of our building. And special thanks to WKRN Channel 2 for getting the story exactly right. Last night is just another example of why we love Nashville and consider it an honor to serve this community. We rally for each other. We apologize for any inconvenience to those of you unable to see the show. We hope you understand our commitment to prioritize your safety first. Lastly, we want to thank the Losers staff, the Hardy’s crew and crowd for hanging in there. Your loyalty and commitment will not be forgotten or unrewarded. Once again, thank you all and thank God for everyone’s safety! Steve Ford

