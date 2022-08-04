Northeast 8: Volleyball schedules
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard posted a nearly-perfect 2021 season and going unblemished in conference play at 14-0. The Indians began the year with a 21-0 mark.
The league’s Player of the Year Lauren Pallone (Third-Team All-State) closed out her junior season with 494 kills. Bree Latell finished with 336 kills herself.
Coached by Phil Walters , Girard’s season came to an end in the District Championship matchup against top-seeded Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at 24-2.
Lakeview featured a pair of First-Team All-League players (Tara Lytle and Maggie Pavlansky ). The Bulldogs finished 19-4, but three of their losses came against Girard including their playoff loss (3-2) in the District Semifinal.
2021 All-Northeast 8 First Team
Reagan Irons, South Range
Bree Latell, Girard
Tara Lytle, Lakeview
Lauren Pallone, Girard
Maggie Pavlansky, Lakeview
Jaxyn Simmen, Jefferson
Taylor Skinner, Jefferson
Peyton Slovesko, Hubbard
Schedules
Girard
Aug. 20 – at Canfield
Aug. 23 – Jefferson
Aug. 25 – at Hubbard
Aug. 30 – Lakeview
Sept. 1 – at Poland
Sept. 6 – at South Range
Sept. 7 – Hoban
Sept. 8 – at Niles
Sept. 13 – Struthers
Sept. 15 – at Jefferson
Sept. 20 – Hubbard
Sept. 21 – Boardman
Sept. 22 – at Lakeview
Sept. 26 – Fitch
Sept. 27 – Poland
Sept. 29 – South Range
Oct. 3 – at West Branch
Oct. 4 – Niles
Oct. 6 – at Struthers
Oct. 8 – Crestview
Oct. 11 – at Salem
Hubbard
Aug. 20 – Chaney
Aug. 23 – at Lakeview
Aug. 25 – Girard
Aug. 29 – Howland
Aug. 30 – at Poland
Sept. 1 – South Range
Sept. 8 – at Struthers
Sept. 10 – Fitch
Sept. 13 – at Jefferson
Sept. 15 – Lakeview
Sept. 17 – at West Branch
Sept. 20 – at Girard
Sept. 22 – Poland
Sept. 27 – at South Rage
Sept. 29 – at Niles
Oct. 4 – Struthers
Oct. 5 – at Salem
Oct. 6 – Jefferson
Oct. 10 – Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 12 – Niles
Oct. 13 – at Boardman
Jefferson
Aug. 22 – at Grand Valley
Aug. 23 – at Girard
Aug. 25 – at Poland
Aug. 29 – Edgewood
Aug. 30 – South Range
Sept. 1 – Niles
Sept. 6 – at Struthers
Sept. 8 – at Lakeview
Sept. 10 – at Chardon
Sept. 12 – at Geneva
Sept. 13 – Hubbard
Sept. 15 – Girard
Sept. 19 – Madison
Sept. 20 – Poland
Sept. 22 – at South Range
Sept. 26 – at Lakeside
Sept. 27 – at Niles
Sept. 29 – Struthers
Oct. 4 – Lakeview
Oct. 6 – at Hubbard
Oct. 11 – at St. John
Lakeview
Aug. 20 – at Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 23 – Hubbard
Aug. 25 – Niles
Aug. 27 – Fitch
Aug. 30 – at Girard
Sept. 1 – Struthers
Sept. 6 – at Poland
Sept. 8 – Jefferson
Sept. 13 – at South Range
Sept. 15 – at Hubbard
Sept. 19 – at Canfield
Sept. 20 – at Niles
Sept. 22 – Girard
Sept. 24 – at Perry
Sept. 27 – at Struthers
Sept. 29 – Poland
Oct. 4 – at Jefferson
Oct. 6 – South Range
Oct. 12 – Mineral Ridge
Oct. 13 – at Kirtland
Niles
Aug. 22 – at Lordstown
Aug. 23 – South Range
Aug. 25 – at Lakeview
Aug. 30 – Struthers
Aug. 31 – Harding
Sept. 1 – at Jefferson
Sept. 7 – at East
Sep. 8 – Girard
Sept. 12 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 13 – Poland
Sept. 15 – at South Range
Sept. 19 – Champion
Sept. 20 – Lakeview
Sept. 22 – at Struthers
Sept. 26 – at Harding
Sept. 27 – Jefferson
Sept. 28 – Chaney
Sept. 29 – Hubbard
Oct. 4 – at Girard
Oct. 6 – at Poland
Oct. 11 – LaBrae
Oct. 12 – at Hubbard
Poland
Aug. 23 – at Struthers
Aug. 25 – Jefferson
Aug. 29 – at Champion
Aug. 30 – Hubbard
Sept. 1 – Girard
Sept. 6 – Lakeview
Sept. 8 – at South Range
Sept. 12 – Boardman
Sept. 13 – at Niles
Sept. 15 – Struthers
Sept. 19 – United
Sept. 20 – at Jefferson
Sept. 22 – at Hubbard
Sept. 26 – Canfield
Sept. 27 – at Girard
Sept. 29 – at Lakeview
Oct. 3 – Springfield
Oct. 4 – South Range
Oct. 6 – Niles
South Range
Aug. 20 – West Branch/Southeast
Aug. 22 – Ursuline
Aug. 23 – at Niles
Aug. 25 – Struthers
Aug. 30 – at Jefferson
Sept. 1 – at Hubbard
Sept. 6 – Girard
Sept. 8 – Poland
Sept. 13 – Lakeview
Sept. 15 – Niles
Sept. 19 – at Boardman
Sept. 20 – at Struthers
Sept. 22 – Jefferson
Sept. 24 – East Liverpool
Sept. 27 – Hubbard
Sept. 29 – at Girard
Oct. 4 – at Poland
Oct. 6 – at Lakeview
Oct. 11 – at Harding
Oct. 13 – at Cardinal Mooney
Struthers
Aug. 20 – at Lowellville
Aug. 23 – Poland
Aug. 25 – at South Range
Aug. 27 – at West Branch
Aug. 30 – at Niles
Sept. 1 – at Lakeview
Sept. 3 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 8 – Hubbard
Sept. 13 – at Girard
Sept. 15 – at Poland
Sept. 17 – Ursuline
Sept. 20 – South Range
Sept. 21 – East
Sept. 22 – Niles
Sept. 27 – Lakeview
Sept. 29 – at Jefferson
Oct. 4 – at Hubbard
Oct. 6 – Girard
Oct. 11 – Mathews
Oct. 12 – at Springfield
