Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on MJF, Ronda Rousey and More

Read on bleacherreport.com
Related
Bleacher Report
3 Ways Triple H Can Fix WWE SmackDown's Top Issues
WWE has been trending upward since Triple H took over as the new head of creative and executive vice president of talent relations. Sure, it has only been two weeks, but it’s hard to argue with the results. There was so much positive buzz for the company after SummerSlam...
Bleacher Report
Triple H Revives Another WWE Career, AEW's To-do List and More Friday Takes
The Friday night block of wrestling featured some fun action on both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage, so fans continued to be spoiled with great content. The blue brand opened with a match between Ricochet and Baron Corbin that was lauded by fans on social media for allowing the high flyer to do what he does best for once.
Bleacher Report
AEW Battle of the Belts III Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Battle of the Belts 3 on August 6. These quarterly TV specials have become a regular occurrence in AEW, and while this particular event was not hyped up much in advance, the card had three solid matchups. Claudio Castagnoli put the...
Bleacher Report
Jake Paul Promises Undercard Fighters 50 Percent of Purse After Canceled Bouts
YouTube star Jake Paul announced he'll pay undercard fighters 50 percent of their expected purse despite the cancellation of Saturday's boxing card at Madison Square Garden. The show, which was created by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, was scrapped after he couldn't finalize a main-event opponent. Tommy Fury withdrew because of travel issues, and Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn't reach the contractually agreed upon weight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Jon Jones Says November UFC Fight vs. Francis Ngannou Is 'Back on the Table'
Fans are awaiting Jon Jones' return to the Octagon after two-and-a-half years away, and the two-time UFC light heavyweight champion gave an update on when he could return. There's been plenty of talk about Jones moving up in weight class to challenge heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. UFC President Dana White is up for it, as noted on a late June appearance on The Jim Rome Show (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting).
Bleacher Report
MSG Rep Denies Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Canceled Due to Ticket Sales
A representative for Madison Square Garden denied the boxing card headlined by YouTube star Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., which was scheduled to take place at the arena on Saturday, was canceled because of poor ticket sales. "To be clear, sales were strong heading into fight week—the cancellation was...
Bleacher Report
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Title Fight Confirmed for UFC 281 in November
Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it was announced Friday. "They're part of history—part of his story," Adesanya said Friday of his previous two losses to Pereira,...
Bleacher Report
The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 40
Exactly one week after a drama-filled Saturday in Dallas, the UFC was back on home turf at the Apex facility in Las Vegas for a Fight Night show jam-packed with quick endings. All of the card's 10 bouts were finished inside the distance, and the main show combined for just 60 minutes and four seconds across six fights.
Comments / 0