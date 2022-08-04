ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by tractor trailer in Tennessee

By Stephanie Langston
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “A miracle” — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.

It was around 9 p.m. when police say a semi with a trailer came up on the sidewalk, hitting a man and a woman on the Woodland Street Bridge, and then took off.

“We heard this loud ‘bang, crunch, crunch,’” Joshua Campbell explained.

The sound, metal as a semi with a trailer rolled onto the sidewalk, striking a 23-year-old woman and 30-year-old man.

“The guy is on the ground, he’s screaming things along the lines of ‘I’m going to die, please save me, God help me,’ stuff like that,” said Campbell.

The 21-year-old, along with his teenage brother and friends didn’t think twice about running to assist. Mark Harrison, 17, was first to act.

“I took his pants off and wrapped it around his leg as good as I could get it, and my friend, he got the other shirt and he wrapped it around his leg too,” Harrison explained.

A witness gave up his belt to help with the pressure.

“We had to apply the shirts and the belt right around here and the injury was very bad to the bone,” Campbell gestured to his leg, calling the injury gruesome.

The young men who were recently trained by missionaries at Bible Survival and Combat Camp knew exactly what they needed to do.

“We figured If we put his legs up high the blood from his midsection would not go out as fast. It was really a seconds count situation, he was losing blood very fast,” Campbell demonstrated, saying they propped the victim’s legs up on the bridge railing.

The group then prayed over the man until paramedics arrived, saying there is no doubt God placed them in the right place at the right time.

“It’s got to be a miracle. I believe it’s a miracle,” stated Harrison.

Metro police tell News 2 both victims were severely injured and remain at Vanderbilt in stable condition.

The semi that left the scene had a white trailer with Tennessee tags.

Comments / 3

Laurie Keith
5d ago

God placed his earth angels to save the people's life. God bless y'all you all are truly God sent. it's nice to know that those people lived.

Reply
6
MidStuckDle
5d ago

This story gave me goosebumps. I truly believe there are angels all around us. ❤️❤️

Reply
5
