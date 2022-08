CU legend Cliff Branch earns Pro Football Hall of Fame spot after long wait

On Tuesday, the ESPN writer and insider previously known as Mechelle Voepel took to Twitter to reintroduce himself. "In sports media, we're lucky to tell stories of others' journeys," Voepel wrote. "We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I'm transitioning to male. Byline now M.A. Voepel, pronouns he/him. Please feel free to call me Voepel, MV, Michael, Mike; I’m good with them all."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO