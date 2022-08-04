ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standish, CA

Standish 4H Holding Yard Sale Fundraiser Two Weekends This Month

By Jeremy Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on susanvillestuff.com

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 8, 1856

Mr. Isaac Roop, formerly of this place, who has just returned from Honey Lake Valley, furnishes us with the following interesting items:. There are now about forty-five settlers in the Valley, and they are rapidly building houses and improving their ranches. Several families are already located there. There has been no sickness in the Valley this summer.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties: Listings for August 7th

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for August 8th

Lassen County Board of Directors invites you to a special Stakeholders Meeting, scheduled for Thursday, August 11th from 5:00 to 7:00p.m., at Jenson Hall with light refreshments. This meeting encourages members of the community to come together and discuss suggested goals for funds Lassen County Chamber of Commerce received from...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
Virginia State
City
August, CA
City
Standish, CA
susanvillestuff.com

The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett

Wait! Where is Mrs. Bennett you ask? She and her family are away on vacation this week enjoying the last vestiges of summer before the return to teaching and assorted fall activities. It seems like the older we get the shorter summer vacation gets. Heck, it’s almost Fair time!
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Police Catch Suspected Vandal on McDonald’s Rooftop

A man suspected of vandalizing the McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street in Susanville was caught red-handed by officers from the Susanville Police Department early Friday morning. He was found hiding underneath an air conditioning unit on the roof of the building. According to details released by the department, Officers...
SUSANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Sales#Standish 4h#Standish 4 H
susanvillestuff.com

Police Department Seeks Suspect in Midtown Susanville Armed Robbery

Investigators from the Susanville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning near Burger King on Main Street. Officers were dispatched around 12:40a.m., and arrived on scene and contacted an employee who reported being robbed at...
SUSANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy