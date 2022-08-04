Standish 4H Holding Yard Sale Fundraiser Two Weekends This Month

Read on susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 8, 1856
Mr. Isaac Roop, formerly of this place, who has just returned from Honey Lake Valley, furnishes us with the following interesting items:. There are now about forty-five settlers in the Valley, and they are rapidly building houses and improving their ranches. Several families are already located there. There has been no sickness in the Valley this summer.
Smith Properties: Listings for August 7th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Adopt A Pet Today from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Clancy
This boy has had a rough go lately, but he eventually made it safely to the Lassen County Animal Shelter and has been settling in just fine. He was certainly nervous and unsure upon arrival, but now he greets staff with tail wags and happy smiles. He enjoys getting outside...
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for August 8th
Lassen County Board of Directors invites you to a special Stakeholders Meeting, scheduled for Thursday, August 11th from 5:00 to 7:00p.m., at Jenson Hall with light refreshments. This meeting encourages members of the community to come together and discuss suggested goals for funds Lassen County Chamber of Commerce received from...
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett
Wait! Where is Mrs. Bennett you ask? She and her family are away on vacation this week enjoying the last vestiges of summer before the return to teaching and assorted fall activities. It seems like the older we get the shorter summer vacation gets. Heck, it’s almost Fair time!
Agenda: August 9th, 2022 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting
There will be a Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, at 9:00a.m. at the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville.
Police Catch Suspected Vandal on McDonald’s Rooftop
A man suspected of vandalizing the McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street in Susanville was caught red-handed by officers from the Susanville Police Department early Friday morning. He was found hiding underneath an air conditioning unit on the roof of the building. According to details released by the department, Officers...
SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar August 8, 2022 – August 15, 2022
Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00 – 5:00p.m., at Lassen Family Services or via Zoom. LFS Parenting Program and Housing Program are partnering with Golden 1 to provide free, weekly budgeting classes. Please call 530.257.4599 for more information or to get the Zoom link.
Police Department Seeks Suspect in Midtown Susanville Armed Robbery
Investigators from the Susanville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning near Burger King on Main Street. Officers were dispatched around 12:40a.m., and arrived on scene and contacted an employee who reported being robbed at...
Washoe County responds to theft, bedbug, drug concerns at Cares Campus homeless shelter
A woman named Neva Elliott wrote to the RGJ recently to share her experience living at the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter for five months earlier this year, detailing concerns about lice, drugs and the treatment of mentally ill clients. You can read her story here. Bugs, drugs, theft: One woman's story of...
