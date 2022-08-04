Today’s deals: #1 diet pills, $179 AirPods Pro, Ninja blenders, $98 Nest Thermostat, more

If you’re in search of the best deals on Thursday, August 4, you have definitely come to the right place. No one is better at finding the hottest sales online than BGR’s team of deals experts!

Highlights today include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $13.20 each, a one-day sale that knocks $50 off this popular Ninja blender, 25% off the most popular diet weight loss pills on Amazon, luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets with 94,000 5-star ratings for only $19.99, the newest Nest Thermostat for just $98, and AirPods Pro for just $179.99.

Plus, Samsung wants to give you $200 just to reserve a new foldable Galaxy phone. Don’t miss your chance to save on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4!

Today’s Best Deals

🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱

More Deep Discounts

Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today

The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a great discount today

Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount

Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $11.24!

Give your aching feet a break with 30% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat

Sales Events at Top Retailers

Our Favorite Deals

OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals

Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals FREE MONEY : Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free!

: Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free! Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.