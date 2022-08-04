Man, child stranded because of high water in Cochise County

The movement to incorporate Vail has started again. It was defeated a few years ago for very good reasons. But now that they are collecting donations, at least one of them being “generous,” they say, they may be planning to mount an aggressive campaign again. They wouldn’t be doing this “mission” to “explore interest and viability“ unless they were interested in getting it passed this time. We residents of Vail are entitled to know why this time is different. Why do those previous reasons no longer apply? What has changed? There are some major issues the proponents need to address for us. Let’s look at what happened last time. We need to understand why they believe this time is so different.

VAIL, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO