Man, child stranded because of high water in Cochise County

Read on www.kold.com
Related
Police investigate school threats in Sierra Vista, Marana Monday
Police investigated school threats in Sierra Vista and Marana Monday. Marana police arrested a boy Monday at 7 a.m. in connection with a school threat posted on social media.
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to 66 months for smuggling ammunition into Mexico
PHOENIX — A man from Nogales was sentenced to 66 months in prison last week for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Luis Carlos Eriksen, 56, allegedly drove from Mexico...
Multiple power poles down in Cochise County
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is assisting with multiple power poles that collapsed during a storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 18:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona East central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 605 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Rescues, power outages, road closures reported in Cochise Co.
Hundreds of people are left in the dark after severe weather passed through Cochise County Wednesday night.
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
gilaherald.com
Man dies in traffic crash during flight from Border Patrol
COCHISE COUNTY – On July 28, at approximately 1:09 p.m., a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with a temporary license plate on Davis Road near mile marker 18 between the towns of Tombstone and McNeal, Arizona; the vehicle failed to yield. The sheriff’s deputy stopped the pursuit due to the driver’s erratic driving and issued a be-on-the-lookout bulletin for the vehicle to county-wide law enforcement agencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevailvoice.com
The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story
Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
thevailvoice.com
OpEd – Incorporate Vail (?)
The movement to incorporate Vail has started again. It was defeated a few years ago for very good reasons. But now that they are collecting donations, at least one of them being “generous,” they say, they may be planning to mount an aggressive campaign again. They wouldn’t be doing this “mission” to “explore interest and viability“ unless they were interested in getting it passed this time. We residents of Vail are entitled to know why this time is different. Why do those previous reasons no longer apply? What has changed? There are some major issues the proponents need to address for us. Let’s look at what happened last time. We need to understand why they believe this time is so different.
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
Suspected human smuggling turns deadly after series of events in Benson
A suspected smuggler was speeding along Highway 90, trying to get away from deputies, when it crashed into an SUV Thursday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevailvoice.com
Vail organizing Dar Chapter
JoAnne is an active member of the Tombstone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. She is very excited to be working alongside Kelly and Sierra Hansen and the organizing team to bring DAR to Vail. JoAnne is a proud Navy Brat, having had the good fortune to live in Keflavik,...
hebervalleyradio.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Responds To AP Article Earlier This Week
SALT LAKE CITY-Friday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded to an article from The Associated Press earlier this week citing a sexual abuse case of a member in Bisbee, Ariz. The Church’s rejoinder is below:. “The abuse of a child or any other individual is inexcusable....
Apple Annie's unveils 2022 corn maze design
Apple Annie's Orchard in Willcox, Ariz. released the design Thursday for its 2022 corn maze, which will be open to the public daily starting Saturday, September 17 through Halloween.
Comments / 0