ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Districts, organizations hold back-to-school events as new school year approaches

By Audrey Goodson
KOCO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.koco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Putnam City Schools set to return to class Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Putnam City Schools is among one of the first districts in the Oklahoma City metro to head back to class starting Wednesday. As the new year approaches, district officials want to make sure parents, guardians and students have what they need. Putnam City Schools' website has a list of the school supplies needed, which varies by grade and school.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OU awarded $2M in pandemic research and prevention grants

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma was recently awarded $2 million in grants for COVID-19 pandemic-related projects. The National Science Foundation awarded two groups of researchers $1 million. Out of 20 universities that applied, OU was the only one to receive two grants of this size. The programs...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Edmond, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
KOCO

KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. debuts on Aug. 15

OKLAHOMA CITY — You will soon be able to watch KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. On Aug. 15, KOCO 5 will launch a new hourlong weekday newscast that will be co-anchored by Abigail Ogle and Zach Rael with Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane. KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OSBI collects DNA in multi-county missing people investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing people investigation. In a news release, the OSBI said they are collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, the Pottawatomie County...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Online petition asks OU to rehire former assistant coach Cale Gundy

MOORE, Okla. — Fans have come out in support of former Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy after he announced his resignation for reading an offensive term on a player's iPad during a recent film session. In a social media post, Gundy apologized and explained why he resigned. He...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say

NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#City Police#Sales Taxes#Ne 33rd#Edmond Public Schools
KOCO

Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after a vehicle struck them early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 4 a.m. near the Northwest Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said crews treated the victim at the scene. They are expected to be OK. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police: Father livestreamed moments before killing 3 children, himself in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after a father who killed three children and himself over the weekend in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Officers responded to a welfare check early Saturday morning near Hefner and Council roads. Police said the suspect had left the family's home with three of his children and started livestreaming on social media, threatening to harm them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOCO

OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy resigns

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Union City police find more than 25 ounces of meth, over 400 Xanax pills during traffic stop

UNION CITY, Okla. — Police arrested two people after making a drug bust during a traffic stop over the weekend in Union City. On Saturday, Union City police officers stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of North Main Street and learned that the driver had active felony warrants out of Oklahoma County. Police said the officers took the driver into custody and searched the vehicle.
UNION CITY, OK
KOCO

Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Authorities rushed a cyclist to a hospital after a car struck them late Sunday night in Moore. Shortly before 10 p.m., a driver hit a curb and then a cyclist near Northwest 12th Street and Janeway Avenue. Crews took the cyclist to a hospital in serious...
MOORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy