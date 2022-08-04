Districts, organizations hold back-to-school events as new school year approaches

Read on www.koco.com
KOCO
Putnam City Schools set to return to class Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Putnam City Schools is among one of the first districts in the Oklahoma City metro to head back to class starting Wednesday. As the new year approaches, district officials want to make sure parents, guardians and students have what they need. Putnam City Schools' website has a list of the school supplies needed, which varies by grade and school.
KOCO
OU awarded $2M in pandemic research and prevention grants
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma was recently awarded $2 million in grants for COVID-19 pandemic-related projects. The National Science Foundation awarded two groups of researchers $1 million. Out of 20 universities that applied, OU was the only one to receive two grants of this size. The programs...
KOCO
Council of Bond Oversight to hear OTA's request for $500M bond issuance
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is moving forward with its plan to build a turnpike in Cleveland County. On Tuesday, the agency plans to ask the state for $500 million. The request comes after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority already asked the state for $200 million. The first...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
KOCO
KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. debuts on Aug. 15
OKLAHOMA CITY — You will soon be able to watch KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. On Aug. 15, KOCO 5 will launch a new hourlong weekday newscast that will be co-anchored by Abigail Ogle and Zach Rael with Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane. KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m....
KOCO
OSBI collects DNA in multi-county missing people investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing people investigation. In a news release, the OSBI said they are collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, the Pottawatomie County...
KOCO
Online petition asks OU to rehire former assistant coach Cale Gundy
MOORE, Okla. — Fans have come out in support of former Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy after he announced his resignation for reading an offensive term on a player's iPad during a recent film session. In a social media post, Gundy apologized and explained why he resigned. He...
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
KOCO
Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after a vehicle struck them early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 4 a.m. near the Northwest Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said crews treated the victim at the scene. They are expected to be OK. The driver...
KOCO
Neighbors react after apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors reacted after an apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City. Police said a father drove into another neighborhood he didn’t live in and then killed his three children before killing himself. Initially, police told KOCO 5 someone walking saw the car and called 911 but...
KOCO
Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
KOCO
Police: Father livestreamed moments before killing 3 children, himself in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after a father who killed three children and himself over the weekend in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Officers responded to a welfare check early Saturday morning near Hefner and Council roads. Police said the suspect had left the family's home with three of his children and started livestreaming on social media, threatening to harm them.
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
KOCO
Couple accused of murdering 3-year-old Seminole boy has first in-person court appearance
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The couple accused of murdering a 3-year-old Seminole boy has their first in-person court appearance. There is a growing vigil at the land where 3-year-old Caleb Jennings’ body was found burned. Now, he has been laid to rest and the people accused of his murder stood before a judge.
KOCO
Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy resigns
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
KOCO
OKC police release new details after three children found dead, along with father
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after three children were found dead, along with their father. Police said the dad killed those children and then himself early Saturday morning. Now, there is a memorial for all three of those children. Police said they were in the process of...
KOCO
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
KOCO
Union City police find more than 25 ounces of meth, over 400 Xanax pills during traffic stop
UNION CITY, Okla. — Police arrested two people after making a drug bust during a traffic stop over the weekend in Union City. On Saturday, Union City police officers stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of North Main Street and learned that the driver had active felony warrants out of Oklahoma County. Police said the officers took the driver into custody and searched the vehicle.
KOCO
Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Authorities rushed a cyclist to a hospital after a car struck them late Sunday night in Moore. Shortly before 10 p.m., a driver hit a curb and then a cyclist near Northwest 12th Street and Janeway Avenue. Crews took the cyclist to a hospital in serious...
