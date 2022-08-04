Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 regarding the Mason Station burglary: “With the assistance of Central Maine Power and the public we were able to identify and charge all five individuals responsible for the Mason Station incident. Five teenagers from the Bath/Topsham area have all been charged with Burglary, Aggrevated Criminal Mischief (both class C felony charges), and Theft. The theft was elevated to a class B felony because it involved the theft of firearms.

