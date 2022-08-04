Read on www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
Fundraiser for Maine Lobstermen’s Association raises over $50K
With donations still rolling in, organizers of the fundraiser for the Maine Lobstermen’s Association held at Brady’s restaurant in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 7 report that over $50,000 has been raised. The fundraiser included twin lobsters, (a non-lobster entree was available), clams or mussels, corn, blueberry pie,...
Purchase your 2022 Fish Ladder quilt raffle tickets
The drawing for the 2022 Fish Ladder Raffle Quilt is just around the corner: The drawing will take place on Labor Day. Tickets are still available at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta, which is also where the quilt is on display. See https://damariscottamills.org/quilt-raffle/ for alternative ways to purchase your raffle tickets.
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
Wiscasset Set for Success is Aug. 14
Wiscasset students get a headstart on the new school year Aug. 14 during the annual Set for Success event held 1-3 p.m. at the elementary school. Since 2019, Feed Our Scholars, a local community group, has sponsored the back- to-school program geared toward providing pre-kindergarten to grade five students with school supplies.
‘Surroundings’ exhibition closing Aug. 13
The Maine Art Gallery’s fourth show of the season, Surroundings, comes to a close on Saturday, Aug. 13. Artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor, were asked to present paintings and sculpture that illustrate the ways in which they view their surroundings. Their works range from photographic representations to abstract interpretations of everyday scenes in the world around us.
Re-elect Gov. Mills
I am writing to you in support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Governor of Maine. I am the fund manager for the Ecumenical Council on Homelessness Prevention in Damariscotta. My coworkers and I have interviewed and assisted numerous families and individuals seeking our assistance in the last two years.
Rebecca E. Townsend
Rebecca E. Townsend, 80, of Edgecomb, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 4, 1941, a daughter of Alson B. and Helen A. (Cowley) Erskine. She married Robert E. Townsend in 1957 and graduated from Wiscasset High School in...
USCG Boothbay Harbor appoints new officer-in-charge
Ryan Smith, 39, was appointed officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor last month after the retirement of the previous commander Adam Smart. Smith has been in the Coast Guard for almost 20 years and is coming off a job as operations manager at the South Portland station. This will be his first command position.
Route 27 resident wants motorists to slow down
For 21 years, Mark Warren has lived on Route 27 and witnessed an all too familiar scene. Motorists traveling at high speeds creating a safety hazard. Warren expressed his concerns about motorists speeding well-beyond the posted 40 and 45 mph limits Aug. 8 to the Edgecomb selectmen. Warren lives near the McKay Road intersection and described the situation “It’s an accident waiting to happen.”
Aug. 9 update: Midcoast adds 45 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Re: Property Tax Stabilization
The recent new Property Tax Stabilization program is now active. This program freezes resident's tax bills on primary homestead property if they are over 65 years old and have owned the Maine homestead for 10 years or more. The net effect is their taxes will not go up in future...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
Five teens arrested in Mason Station burglary
Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 regarding the Mason Station burglary: “With the assistance of Central Maine Power and the public we were able to identify and charge all five individuals responsible for the Mason Station incident. Five teenagers from the Bath/Topsham area have all been charged with Burglary, Aggrevated Criminal Mischief (both class C felony charges), and Theft. The theft was elevated to a class B felony because it involved the theft of firearms.
