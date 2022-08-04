Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building

Read on www.13abc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Gas leak pesters Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in one Toledo neighborhood say they are sick of the gas smell on their street. According to residents, the stench has been lingering for months and has become a real nuisance, making it hard to enjoy their homes. While the issue isn’t visible on Chestnut...
13abc.com
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
peakofohio.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash outside of Lakeview
A Lakeview man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Stokes Township, Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Michael Vogler, 57, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 235 North, near Township Road 240, when he approached a curve, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
thevillagereporter.com
Good Samaritans Rescue Girl From Burning Car In Fulton County
HONOR WHERE HONOR IS DUE … On August 2, 2022, this picture was taken of the people who found themselves suddenly knit together in a rescue situation on June 5, 2022. Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder and Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller, seen in the upper left corner of the photo, joined the group for the picture to show their pride and gratefulness for the excellent work done by both citizens and official first responders. In the back row after Miller are Mike Riegsecker, Wauseon Assistant Fire Chief Phil Kessler and Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Galbraith. The middle row, left to right, has Tyler Bernath, Ben Johnston, Jason Wanemacher, Katie Wanemacher and Deputy Brian Marvin. In the front row are Deputy Craig Bailey, Paramedic Jed Bowers, and McKayla Parker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlen.com
Adrian Tim Hortons Robbed Sunday Afternoon
Adrian, MI – The Tim Hortons in Adrian was robbed Sunday at around 5:40pm. Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that a subject entered the restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Emrick said that the suspect fled on foot...
hollandsfj.us
Fire marshal offers reward in Crissey Road arson case
The division of the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from area residents regarding a residential fire in Sylvania. On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 North Crissey Road in Sylvania for a residential structure fire.
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in shooting on Lagrange Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to TPD records, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3300 block of Lagrange just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. They found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his hip region, the report said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people shot in Toledo over the weekend, injuries non-fatal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot over the weekend in Toledo. Both received non-life threatening injuries. On Friday, Aug. 5, police responded to a "ShotSpotter" alert, a device used to detect gunshots and alert police of a potential crime if witnesses or victims are not able to or fail to call authorities. Crews found a man in the 1000 block of Pinewood in downtown Toledo.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to report of man impersonating an officer
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of a man impersonating an officer on July 30, around 3:14 a.m. A woman living in the 500 block of Frazee Avenue, called to report an unknown man approached her and her roommate while they were walking in the parking lot of their apartment complex.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
13abc.com
Toledo auto shop catches fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sandusky man arrested on 15th OVI charge: Police
The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a 64-year-old Sandusky man was arrested Friday on his 15th charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.
13abc.com
Man involved in Bluffton officer death sentenced on Medina County charges
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges stemming from a multi-county police chase and fatally striking a Bluffton police officer was sentenced on his Medina County charges on Monday. According to court documents, Dante Tate was sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted of Failure...
13abc.com
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz starting August 19 to September 5. The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on identifying those operating a vehicle while under the influence, OVI offenders. Officers will work...
wktn.com
Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday
A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
Man found guilty in May 2021 homicide at Spotlight nightclub
TOLEDO, Ohio — Darryl Lathan, who was indicted in October for the murder of Armonte Rodgers in May 2021 at the Spotlight nightclub in south Toledo, was found guilty on Friday of murder, felonious assault and failure to comply by a Lucas County judge. He will be sentenced on...
Heavenly Pizza hosts free haircuts for kids event
FINDLAY, Ohio — Back-to-school time can be stressful and expensive, but one Findlay restaurant is once again stepping up to help the community. For the second year, Heavenly Pizza in Findlay hosted the initiative Heavenly Haircuts for kids on Monday. When he started it up last year, Josh Elchert, president of Heavenly Pizza, thought only a handful of kids would come in for a free haircut before school starts.
thevillagereporter.com
Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In
A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
hollandsfj.us
Swanton man dies in Airport Highway crash
A Swanton man has died following a crash on Airport Highway. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound near Crissey Road in Springfield Township at 10:27 a.m., July 29, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
Comments / 0