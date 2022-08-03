Wounded veteran, family receives new home in Biloxi through the Military Warriors Support Foundation

Read on www.wdam.com
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students
Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center breaks ground
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis man remembered for his love of family
A Bay St. Louis man remembered as a family first kind of guy was known for putting his children ahead of everything else. Ryan Moran was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by a train near Lakeshore Road. The 32-year-old left behind a wife, Destin, and children Ryanna and...
4 men sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi. On August 1, Matthew R. Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson on one count of Child Exploitation. He was sentenced to 40 years […]
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy Ryan Williams has been in law enforcement for 10 years and currently works for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. “When it comes to doing his job, he’s one of the best, and he does a very good job at it,” Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Since he’s been in my department, for the seven, eight months he’s been here, he’s made numerous felony cases on drug arrests, and he’s very good at that. He’s out there doing his job, doesn’t complain, he works hard for the department, and he helps us out in a lot of ways.”
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
Look What's Rollin' on the River!
The Betsy Ann riverboat will soon dock in Bay St. Louis Harbor, offering dinner cruises and sunset tours of our local waters. Reservations for sightseeing cruises aboard the Betsy Ann Riverboat have been coming in steadily since the owners announced they were moving the attraction to Bay St. Louis after operating for five years in Biloxi.
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
Man dies in vehicle crash near Slidell on Saturday morning
SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office have released the identity of the man who was killed in a car accident on I-10 near Slidell early Saturday morning. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, died at approximately 5:40 a.m. at the scene. Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.
Players of the Pine Belt: Lumberton RB Da’Byron Conerly
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - After going .500 last season, Lumberton enters 2022 hungrier than ever. “At a place like this, going 6-6 and getting put out in the second round is never really acceptable,” Lumberton head coach Jonathan Ladner said. Despite coming off of a subpar season, the expectation...
Good News: Perry Co. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
Moss Point woman’s murderer sentenced to life behind bars
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury found 35-year-old Octavius Montego Black guilty of the October 2018 murder of a Moss Point woman. Wednesday, Black was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Robert Krebs. Black was arrested in...
Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has ordered a woman who admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to surrender more than $41,000, equal to the amount of money that the government paid her as a result of her fraudulent scheme. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in...
Unrestrained passenger dies in I-10 crash near Slidell
An unrestrained passenger was killed early Saturday when his sedan crashed into a dump truck on Interstate 10 near Slidell. The St. Tammany Parish coroner's office identified the victim as Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Louisiana State Police said Rapp was riding in the back seat of a 2021...
Moss Point family finds closure after woman’s murderer is sentenced to life
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man will spend the rest of his life behind bars, and a grieving daughter will spend the rest of her days wishing her mother was still here. Octavius Black, 35, was found guilty Wednesday in the 2018 murder of a Moss Point...
Gulfport PD arrest man on one count of murder
On August 3, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 42-year-old Christopher Anthony Moore on one count of Murder. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 15000 block of St. Charles Street, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
