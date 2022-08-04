First Alert Weather Day: Early morning storms bring heavy rain, power outages to the Valley

Read on www.azfamily.com
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: More Valley rain on the way with flooding possible
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early morning storms brought rainfall Valley-wide with more potentially on the way later today. Look for a high of 102 degrees in the Valley today with mostly cloudy skies this morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Rainfall gauges around the Valley range from a tenth of...
KTAR.com
Thunderstorms possibilities in the metro Phoenix forecast throughout the week
PHEONIX — Another set of storms are expected to pass through metro Phoenix this week, with the greatest chances of rain forecast for Tuesday. A 40% chance of rain was expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. “We’re having good confidence that tomorrow, Tuesday, will be a pretty...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Days for Sunday, Monday due to coming storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a 40% chance for rain this afternoon for the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 5 a.m. Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will reach 104. Along with the rain we are tracking gusty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going up in the Valley
PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return. More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week. Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible with any storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially...
AZFamily
Storm chances increase this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Severe monsoon weather continues to roll across Arizona early this week, with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power Monday, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20...
AZFamily
Overnight monsoon storm leaves behind damage across the Valley
Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled through early Thursday. Monsoon 2022: safety tips through this storm season. As monsoon continues to pass through the Valley this season, it’s important to remember to stay cautious no matter if you’re a monsoon veteran or are experiencing your first season as a transplant into the area!
AZFamily
Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors. The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 18:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pleasant, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 614 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Castle Hot Springs, or 9 miles northwest of New River, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New River, Lake Pleasant and Anthem. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 227 and 241. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 13 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AZFamily
Storms chances throughout the week in metro Phoenix
Housing market easing in the Valley, realtor says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
KTAR.com
Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
AZFamily
Wettest day of monsoon 2022 for the Phoenix area so far!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very active Thursday morning with the rainfall that started around 4 a.m. In just one hour, some areas here in the Valley received over an inch of rain. We even had a flash flood warning as well. Phoenix Sky Harbor, our official gauge, had .58″ of rain, the wettest day this season at the airport. So far for the monsoon, we have had 1.11″ of rain. Our average is 2.43.″ We are doing great when it comes to rainfall. The season goes until Sept. 30.
KTAR.com
Heavy rain passes through Phoenix, causes flooding in parts of the Valley
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through Phoenix early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
ABC 15 News
Power mostly back on after nearly 20,000 customers lose power in Valley monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Power is back on for a majority of people after thousands lost power during early morning monsoon storms across the Valley. The number of customers still in the dark is under a thousand between APS and SRP. At the height of the outages, nearly 20,000 customers were...
Storm in metro Phoenix causes flight delays, power outages
Monsoon thunderstorms dropped more than a half inch of rain on much of metro Phoenix on Thursday morning, causing power outages and delaying dozens of flights out of Sky Harbor.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
AZFamily
Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman was rescued after she drove her car into a Chandler canal on Monday night. Firefighters and police were called out to the rescue near Cooper and Frye roads around 9:30 p.m. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw the Audi convertible nearly submerged in the water. Police cars and a firetruck surrounded the canal. Rescue teams reportedly used a ladder to get the woman to safety.
