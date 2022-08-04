ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Alert Weather Day: Early morning storms bring heavy rain, power outages to the Valley

By April Warnecke
AZFamily
 5 days ago
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going up in the Valley

PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return. More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week. Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible with any storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Storm chances increase this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Severe monsoon weather continues to roll across Arizona early this week, with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power Monday, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Overnight monsoon storm leaves behind damage across the Valley

Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled through early Thursday. Monsoon 2022: safety tips through this storm season. As monsoon continues to pass through the Valley this season, it’s important to remember to stay cautious no matter if you’re a monsoon veteran or are experiencing your first season as a transplant into the area!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors. The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 18:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pleasant, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 614 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Castle Hot Springs, or 9 miles northwest of New River, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New River, Lake Pleasant and Anthem. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 227 and 241. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 13 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Storms chances throughout the week in metro Phoenix

Surveillance video caught the moment a Wendy's employee punched a 67-year-old customer in Prescott Valley. Chandler Fire Department saves man after he goes into cardiac arrest. Chandler firefighters saved a man after he went into cardiac arrest. Housing market easing in the Valley, realtor says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Wettest day of monsoon 2022 for the Phoenix area so far!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very active Thursday morning with the rainfall that started around 4 a.m. In just one hour, some areas here in the Valley received over an inch of rain. We even had a flash flood warning as well. Phoenix Sky Harbor, our official gauge, had .58″ of rain, the wettest day this season at the airport. So far for the monsoon, we have had 1.11″ of rain. Our average is 2.43.″ We are doing great when it comes to rainfall. The season goes until Sept. 30.
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman was rescued after she drove her car into a Chandler canal on Monday night. Firefighters and police were called out to the rescue near Cooper and Frye roads around 9:30 p.m. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw the Audi convertible nearly submerged in the water. Police cars and a firetruck surrounded the canal. Rescue teams reportedly used a ladder to get the woman to safety.
CHANDLER, AZ

