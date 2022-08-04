ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omeros Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022--

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), today announced that the company will issue its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (833) 634-2592 from the United States and Canada or (412) 902-4100 internationally and ask to be placed into the Omeros earnings call. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call and may be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, (412) 317-0088 internationally, and (855) 669-9658 from Canada. The replay access code is 4990130.

For online access to the live or subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to Omeros’ website at https://investor.omeros.com/upcoming-events.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, COVID-19, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is advancing clinical programs in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and complement 3 (C3) glomerulopathy. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005453/en/

CONTACT: Jennifer Cook Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

IR@omeros.com

SOURCE: Omeros Corporation

