Thought Leader Dan Barrins explains industrial real estate changes

Read on wgnradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company is now offering financing options for customers!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company to talk about their financing options now available for their customers. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Groupon to cut nearly 500 jobs this year
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. We’re learning more about the layoffs at Chicago-based Groupon. The company says most of the nearly 500 jobs cuts will be in technology, North American sales, and merchandise business in Australia. The layoffs represent about 15% of the company’s staff, in a move to cut $150 million in annual costs.
wgnradio.com
Will your car lose safety features with 5G switchover?
Consumer Guide Automotive‘s publisher Tom Appel joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer questions to all things automotive from WGN Radio listeners. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/06/22) – David Hochberg with Kari Kohler with the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker, Mike Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, Real Estate attorney Dave Schlueter
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker about the current real estate market trends. Next, THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joined the program to share how he helped a listener who just bought a new home in a dark neighborhood in and wanted to get some lights put in Then, real estate attorney Dave Schlueter shares about land surveys and their role in home sales. Up next, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke joined the show to talk about their granite and quartz countertops and measuring service. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire
Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A time-traveling newsman and the cheeps that keep him going
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/09/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin look at Kass’ time traveling theories, the ‘cheep, cheep’ at the fence, crime strategies in Chicago, and what’s next for Mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso prepares for shoulder surgery. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
wgnradio.com
The 5th Annual Gourmet Expo returns to Chicago for a special Summer Show
Steve Dale is joined by Annette Pardun, Owner of Fill My Jar, to learn more about her candy company and an upcoming Gourmet Expo. Annette shared the story that led her to using mason jars for packaging her products, provided some details about making her own marshmallows, and more. Annette...
wgnradio.com
Olivia Newton-John remembered by a former member of her band
Skip Griparis, member of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and former member of the Olivia Newton-John Band joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the life and legacy of singer/actress Olivia Newton-John who passed away at the age of 73.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
A talk with radio legend Tommy Edwards ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale speaks with radio legend Tommy Edwards about some of his career highlights and a few of the monumental figures that mentored him throughout the years, ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines Theatre, sponsored...
wgnradio.com
WGN’s own John Landecker at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale speaks with WGN’s Own John “Records” Landecker about his upcoming appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. John shares his love for WGN Radio, touches on rising through the ranks and being seen as “THE DJ” that artists looked to have their records broken, and more.
wgnradio.com
Shining a spotlight on Americans in Russian prison
Anne Fogel, the sister of Marc Fogel, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to tell the story of how her brother was detained in Moscow for having medical marijuana, and ultimately convicted of drug smuggling and drug possession. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
wgnradio.com
‘Top Rock Girly Jock’ Connie Szerszen will be making a special appearance at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale spoke with Connie Szerszen ahead of her appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. Connie shares a few stories about her time on-air, how she got into painting murals and details about her art studies, and more. Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines...
Comments / 0