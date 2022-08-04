Crab-inspired artificial vision system works on land and underwater

It's available for Amplify and Alpha screen protectors, with a small price boost. OtterBox is trying to differentiate itself from its rivals by offering up to $150 toward the repair of your iPhone screen if it breaks while using the Amplify or Alpha OtterBox screen protectors, the company said in a press release spotted by 9to5Mac. It's available with the updated OtterBox Protection Program that also covers the case and screen protector, for a price bump of around $5 over the same product with Antimicrobial protection only.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 HOURS AGO