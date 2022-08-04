Maloney doubles down on debate remark that she doesn't think Biden will run in 2024 despite apologizing

Read on www.wral.com
Related
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Republicans rush to Trump's defense after FBI executes search warrant at Mar-a-Lago
Top congressional Republicans are rushing to former President Donald Trump's defense after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as part of an investigation into the handling of potentially classified material.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump compared FBI raid to Watergate. John Dean explains why that 'doesn't work'
Former President Donald Trump released a statement on his social platform after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, comparing the raid to Watergate. Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean explains why his analogy doesn’t work.
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Comments / 0