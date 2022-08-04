ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Washington Examiner

Increase in core inflation expected for July report despite falling gas prices

Core inflation is expected to rise in the consumer price index report set for release Wednesday, even as falling gas prices are forecast to bring down overall inflation. Core inflation, referring to the pace of inflation when the volatile categories of food and energy are stripped out, is thought to be the more forward-looking gauge than the headline inflation number.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: Assistance up to $1,800 available to help pay energy bills in DC

Residents in Washington, D.C., may be eligible for assistance of up to $1,800 to cover their energy costs. Through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, qualifying households can receive assistance between $250 and $1,800 as a one-time regular payment toward heating and cooling energy costs. The amount of assistance...
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: A closer look at the methane fee headed toward enactment

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. METHANE FEE INCOMING: Senate Democrats’ tax credit and grant-laden reconciliation bill aims to facilitate greenhouse gas...
Washington Examiner

Biden allies see coming inflation data as 'cherry on top' of recent wins

President Joe Biden's allies are hopeful that next month's consumer price index report, historically bad news for the White House, could instead cap a historic run. July's headline inflation numbers, slated to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are expected to fall significantly compared to the 9.1% posted in June.
Washington Examiner

Offshore group backs Democrats' energy bill in split with oil and gas industry

A leading offshore energy trade group is celebrating the Democrats' climate and healthcare bill for rewarding both renewable and fossil fuel energy, setting it apart from other industry organizations representing oil and gas interests that oppose the legislation. The National Ocean Industries Association, which represents a range of energy firms...
