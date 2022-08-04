Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 4 (Kershaw Bounces Back)

Read on fansided.com
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas Smith
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
White Sox vs. Royals Game 2 Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 9 (Back White Sox as Favorite)
Game 2 of the doubleheader between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals starts at 7:40 p.m. EST, with Davis Martin on the mound for Chicago against Kansas City’s Jonathan Heasley. Heasley is just 1-6 this season with a 5.82 ERA while Martin isn’t much better, going 1-3...
Padres missing the playoffs would be a choke of historic proportions
The San Diego Padres made the best trade at the deadline, but there’s no guarantee they make the postseason. The San Diego Padres made a huge trade at the deadline, but it hasn’t been enough to help them secure a spot in the playoffs. After landing the most sought-after player and 2022 Home Run Derby champion, Juan Soto, the Padres have only won one game with him.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Marlins vs Phillies and Two Other Superb Pitching Matchups)
Few moments in sports betting are as thrilling as a two-out home run to cash a Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bet, like Ramon Urias did for us in yesterday's Baltimore Orioles win over the Toronto Blue Jays. I yelped with glee in the car, and am ready to get back on the saddle to win some more YRFI and No Run First Inning (NRFI) bets today.
Cowboys vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Preseason Week 1 (New-Look Broncos to Shine)
There is no NFL player easier to make fun of than Russell Wilson. The former Seattle Seahawk is lovable but perhaps the most obnoxious human being in the league (LET'S RIDE). Nonetheless, the Denver Broncos have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after pairing one of the NFL's best rosters with "Mr. Unlimited," who is by any measure one of the best quarterbacks of the last dozen years.
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Chaim Bloom sheds more light on bizarre Chris Sale injury
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale just returned to the majors in July after facing an injury. Now, he’s out for the rest of the season with another one. The Boston Red Sox have had an unpredictable season with their bullpen and starting rotation that just got even more unpredictable. Veteran pitcher Chris Sale just returned to the majors in July after recovering from a finger injury, and now he’s facing another one that’s keeping him out for the rest of the season.
Cubs: 3 high-profile shortstops Jed Hoyer could sign next offseason
When it come to the 2022-23 offseason, all eyes will be on Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and which shortstops he makes a run at. The offseason can’t get here soon enough for Cubs fans. Wrigleyville is relatively quiet this time of year with the Chicago Cubs out of playoff contention and the front office looking forward to next season.
2022 NFL Power Rankings (Top 5 and Bottom 5) | Daily Betslip
The NFL preseason has officially kicked off, and as Training Camp, meaningless games, and "Hard Knocks" officially get going, it's time to kick off our rankings for the best and worst teams in the league. Every Monday, BetSided's Peter Dewey puts together his full Power Rankings based on every team's...
