Broken Arrow Public Schools To Host Support Job Fair

School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches
Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
School Districts Prepare COVID-19 Protocols As Children Return To Classrooms
Students across Green Country are heading back to school as health officials report the current COVID-19 strain making the rounds is highly contagious. State Health Experts say the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is resulting in fewer severe cases than in previous surges, but they said schools need a robust sick policy and recommend a layered approach that can change based on the number of cases in your schools' county through the CDC’s Community Level Tracker.
Bristow Artisans Gardeners Market Hosts 2nd Touch-A-Truck Event
The Bristow Artisans and Gardeners Market hosted its second Touch-A-Truck Kids Day. More than ten trucks were on display along with face painting, games, and vendors. Students in need also got to take home school supplies.
Dennis R. Neill Equality Center Hosts Garage Sale
The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is hosting a garage sale in downtown Tulsa. The three-day event wraps up Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are children's toys, books, electronics, home goods and more. All proceeds support the mission of Oklahomans for Equality and the operation of the...
70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend
The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
New Business Brings Bungee Fitness To Tulsa
It’s the first week for a new workout studio that’s the first of its kind in Tulsa. If you're looking for a unique way to exercise, Levitate Bungee Fitness is now open on 81st and Harvard. It’s a way for you to have a lot of fun, and burn lots of calories and it’s a low-impact workout. Once you walk into the studio, step one is getting ready for class.
Witness Recalls Weekend Murder-Suicide At Bixby Shopping Center
The Bixby Police Department said on Monday it has no clear motive yet in the murder-suicide that happened Friday night at a shopping center. A sign on the door at Formosa Spa in Bixby said the business is permanently closed, with a thank you and apology to customers, after police said the owner was murdered.
Saturday Marks 5 Years Since Early-Morning Tulsa Tornado
Saturday marks five years since a strong early-morning tornado ripped through parts of Tulsa. The EF2 tornado developed in a line of severe thunderstorms around 1 a.m. on this date in 2017. The twister damaged and destroyed several businesses along 41st street between Yale and Sheridan Avenue. There were 26...
Charges Against Paul Tay Dropped By District Attorney's Office
Rape, kidnapping and assault charges filed against Paul Tay have now been dropped. The Tulsa County District Attorney's office said they dismissed the charges, pending further investigation. Paul Tay's public defender says, in part, "While the initial allegations were shocking, the details emerged over the course of the case made...
Tulsa Shoppers Enjoy Last Day Of Tax-Free Weekend
Sunday is the final day of Tax-Free weekend as shoppers try to save some money while inflation continues to make prices soar. For shoppers, the biggest things to remember are the specific items that are for sale and their prices. Clothes and shoes in stores and online are tax-free as...
3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies
Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
Tulsa Police Warn Of Social Media Car Theft Trend
Tulsa Police say a viral social media car theft trend that is happening across the country, is now happening in the city. Police say it is often called the "Kia Challenge" where teenagers and young adults are encouraged to steal cars. Tulsa Police say it is a trend that started...
Deaths Of Bixby Couple Classified As Murder Suicide By Police
The deaths of Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin Everett Smith have been classified as a murder-suicide by the Bixby Police Department. Police say evidence from the scene including the home security video shows that Martin Everett Smith shot and killed Sherry Gamble Smith during a domestic argument at their Bixby home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The video also shows that Martin Everett Smith spent most of the night before the murder sitting alone in his garage at the couple’s home. Bixby Police say that on the morning of the murder Martin Smith was seen on the video removing a pistol from the garage, placing it in his waistband, and entering the home.
2 Arrested After TPD's Newly Installed Flock Cameras Flag Stolen Car
Tulsa police say two people are in custody on Monday morning after officers allegedly found drugs and a gun inside a stolen vehicle near 36th Street South and Peoria. According to police, the newly installed Flock cameras flagged the license plate on the car as it was traveling northbound along Peoria.
Man Accused Of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend, 3-Year-Old Child Arrested
A Tulsa man is in jail on Monday accused of beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her and slapping her three-year-old daughter. Records show the suspect, Delon Taylor is currently on probation for two separate shootings. Records show Taylor was convicted of two different shootings in 2020, and in...
Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home
Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home. Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m. Police...
Storm Chances Stick Around Before More Weekend Heat, Humidity
Storm chances stick around on Tuesday, offering a break from the intense summer heat that will soon return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re still tracking the potential for additional scattered showers and storms Tuesday and for part of early Wednesday...
Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say
Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 77-Year-Old Woman
Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman on Tuesday morning. According to police, officers are searching for Donna Long who was last seen in Tulsa near South 30th West Avenue and West 47th Street on Monday evening. Police say long stands 5 feet two inches tall...
Federal Jury Finds Wagoner Man Guilty Of Killing Uncle
A federal jury found a Wagoner Man guilty of murdering his uncle. Federal prosecutors said George Smith shot his uncle twice in the head in April of 2021. George Smith first said at his arrest that he was innocent, but a jury found him guilty of killing his 69-year-old uncle Jimmy Arthur.
