Aviation school holds open house at Youngstown campus
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its Youngstown campus on Youngstown-Kingsville Road. PIA administration and several employers were on hand to talk about issues trending in the field along with the factors in which companies...
Masks required for students at local Kent State campuses
KENT, Ohio (WKBN)- When Kent State University students return to the Kent main campus and other local branch campuses, they will have to wear a mask. According to a statement on the university website, students are required to wear masks indoors at campuses located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates. These campuses include Kent, Trumbull, Salem, and East Liverpool.
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local superintendents said that bus drivers are a huge demand right now. Just Tuesday morning, WKBN checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio’s website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County’s websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Local health center system shows patient appreciation
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — ONE Health Ohio is showing its appreciation to its patients with two events in the Mahoning Valley this week. It’s all a part of National Health Center Week. On Monday, the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren hosted a patient appreciation event. There...
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue. “We’re not available next...
AWL raids foster-based rescue in Niles, seizes cats
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents removed several cats from a foster-based rescue in Niles on Tuesday morning. The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County was at a property on Higley Avenue, removing cats and putting them in cages in a van. Lori Shandor, CEO of AWL, said the...
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation...
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital. The Southington girl had the idea after she spent time in the hospital for knee surgery. She was given books and stuffed animals during her recovery. After taking some sewing...
Car crashes into building in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters are investigating after an SUV hit a building in Warren on Sunday. According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook page, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Youngstown Road S.E. near Francis Avenue. Firefighters said the vehicle was heavily damaged and the front of...
Newly named Purple Heart City celebrates with memorial
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local city was proclaimed a Purple Heart City and held a ceremony to commemorate the unveiling of its newest memorial. The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
Newton Falls man pleads guilty in shooting death of Warren woman
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man pleaded guilty Monday in the shooting death of a Warren woman. Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the November 2020 shooting death of Selena Jones. He will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation, according to court documents. The investigation...
Watermain break in Canfield affecting customers
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The city street department responded to a watermain break on Shadydale Drive in Canfield on Saturday evening. Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, crews were working on repairs. Canfield residents may see a difference in water pressure until repairs...
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday. A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial. McCane is...
Local monster truck team breaks Guinness World Record
(WKBN) — A few weeks ago, a local monster truck team called “Bad Habit” unveiled its new truck. It’s the first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck — and it’s already making history. Saturday night, driver Joe Sylvester broke the Guinness World Record for the World’s...
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Crews in Lawrence County were called to the Quaker Falls Recreation Area just before 6 p.m. Saturday. According Lawrence County dispatch, someone fell and needed to be rescued by rope. The victim has been transported to the hospital. There’s no word yet on their...
Major renovations happening at the Buhl Club in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — From the outside, the Buhl Club on East Street in Sharon looks like it did when it opened in 1903. Big and stately — something you’d expect from a steel baron like Frank Buhl. Inside, a lot of it was original, too. But now — 119 years later — the Buhl Club is in the midst of a major renovation.
City of Salem’s first-ever female mayor sworn in
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Salem has been without a mayor for about a week. The former mayor, John Berlin, retired at the end of July after serving for 10 years. Monday night, the Republican Central Committee of Salem announced the new mayor, a historic choice for the city.
1 dead after motorcycle accident in Mercer County
PYMATUNING TWP., Pa (WKBN) — Route 18 in Mercer County reopened Monday morning after a motorcycle accident. It happened in Pymatuning Township just before 9 p.m. Mercer County Dispatch said one person died on scene. According to Pymatuning Police, a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. It’s not clear if...
Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month. It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas. “We...
