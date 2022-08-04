Illinois State Police recruits during 100th anniversary

Read on fox2now.com
Family of Beverly Logan asks for public’s help to find missing mother
It was January of this year when Beverly Logan's family last saw her. The 32-year-old mother disappeared near where her boyfriend lived around Ross Lane.
Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others
ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
Police say juveniles may be responsible for car break-ins in St. Louis County
Car break-ins and vandalism sparked frustration among many motorists in St. Louis County authorities say juveniles may be the cause of the problem.
Family says birthday party cancellation at Missouri waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
FOX 2
Illinois abortion services available with caveats for Indiana women bypassing upcoming ban
Planned Parenthood Illinois is already seeing a surge, according to internal numbers provided by representatives Monday.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
Feds approve disaster declaration for St. Louis area after historic flooding
President Joe Biden approved Governor Mike Parson's request for a federal disaster declaration in Missouri following the July 25-28 flash flooding event in the St. Louis region.
Mo. Humane Society reduces pit bull adoption fees
For the rest of August, would-be adopters can pick out a four-legged friend for just $25 in fees.
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
Prep football practices begin in both Missouri and Illinois
The high school football season is quickly approaching! Local are schools held their first official practices on Monday, August 8th. The season kicks off on Friday, August 26th. Over in Illinois, Mascoutah is hoping to improve on an impressive 9-2 season in 2021. Prep football practices began on Monday, August 8th, that included the defending […]
Recent weather causes mold levels to rise in St. Louis region
Historic rainfall with multiple flash flooding events from July 25 - July 28, coupled with extreme heat and humidity has caused mold levels to rise in the St. Louis region.
Guilty verdict in Illinois break-in, identity theft scheme
A couple from southern Illinois appeared in federal court last week to plead guilty to a car break-in and identity theft scheme.
Missouri State Fair 2022: Your guide to tickets, exhibits, concerts and more
The Missouri State Fair is back at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia from August 11-21, 2022. This year the theme is “Buckets of Fun.”
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair manager reports the fair is holding the line on ticket prices
SPRINGFIELD – When you have a mother of four – including a set of triplets – in charge of things, you expect her to be organized and budget-minded. That’s the impression the Illinois State Fair’s first-year manager, Rebecca Clark, wants you to have about the 2022 fair, which begins Thursday.
Recreational marijuana amendment will be on Missouri’s November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In November, Missourians will be faced with the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana under the initiative submitted by Legal Missouri 2022. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft confirmed Tuesday that the petition received enough signatures in all eight congressional districts to be on...
Pritzker says he's optimistic Illinois will pass assault weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday he's optimistic the Illinois General Assembly will be able to pass an assault weapons ban despite fierce opposition from groups like the National Rifle Association."I believe we are in a position to overcome that obstacle and to get an assault weapons ban in our state," Pritzker said during an unrelated news conference on Monday. "I certainly am pushing for it. I think we should have one on the federal level."Over the past ten years, more than two dozen bills to ban assault weapons have been introduced in Springfield.None have passed. Some never even made it out of committee.
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
Illinois shatters unclaimed property records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes...
How Missouri flood victims can apply for federal disaster aid
The federal government has approved Governor Mike Parson's request for a federal disaster declaration after devastating flooding in several St. Louis areas.
Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
