ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sets commitment date

Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella, a highly-rated recruit in the 2023 class, has set a date for his college commitment. Estrella, a 6-foot-11 center from South Portland, Maine,. Estrella will announce his college choice on Sept. 2, according to the Instagram post. He is set to attend Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., this year. Brewster’s move-in date is Sept. 4.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim sounds off on conference realignment

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim recently discussed conference realignment and the world of collegiate athletics in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. Boeheim, the long-time Orange leader who is always candid in his comments with the media, doesn’t appear to be a big fan of conference realignment. His thoughts, of course, stem from the recent decisions by Southern California and UCLA to bolt the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference.
SYRACUSE, NY
usalaxmagazine.com

Early 2023 Rankings: Nos. 25-21 (Division I Men)

No. 15 - No. 11. "At the very least, Gait and defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala know all too well what needs tinkering." 2022 record: 4-10 (1-5 Atlantic Coast) Surrendering an average of 17.5 goals during a six-game losing streak to stagger to the end of a forgettable season. Initial forecast:...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
City
Auburn, NY
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Maryland, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Georgetown, NY
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Indiana State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Georgetown, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Basketball
City
Alabama, NY
localsyr.com

Julian Springer named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at OCC

Syracuse, N.Y. (OCC ATHLETICS)- OCC and Director of Athletics, Mike Borsz, are excited to announce that Julian Springer will take over as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “I’m very excited to welcome Coach Springer to OCC. I believe he is the right person at the right time to...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Camp Notebook: Week 1

Week one of Syracuse football's training camp is officially in the books. The Orange returned to campus on Tuesday and held four on-field practices from Wednesday-Saturday in their first week of preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener vs. Louisville. 'Cuse hosts a home game in the season opener for the first time since 2017. Season, group, packages and individual game tickets for the most anticipated home schedule in recent memory are on sale now at Cuse.com/Tickets.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Washington Commanders: Carson Wentz Underwhelming in Training Camp, Sam Howell Showing Promise

The Washington Commanders made an interesting move when they traded multiple day two picks for quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz ended the 2021 season in such a catastrophic way, that it’s a surprising any team was willing to trade that much for him. Especially when you factor in the massive contract that Wentz is under. The Commanders obviously believed that Wentz could be the guy at quarterback. Do they still believe that after seeing him in action?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Recruiting#Junior College#Depaul#Aau#Team Thrill#The Montverde Academy#All American#Lsu#Arizona State
FanSided

Commanders surprisingly fire DL coach Sam Mills, appoint Jeff Zgonina as replacement

The Washington Commanders‘ training camp bingo card has been all over the place. From the sudden retirement of Antonio Gandy-Golden after the former fourth-round pick converted from a receiver to tight end this offseason and undrafted linebacker Tre Walker following in those footsteps only to un-retire and rejoin the team the next day, it’s been a wild ride over the first two weeks in Ashburn.
WASHINGTON, DC
waer.org

With I-81 to come down, Syracuse focuses on an equitable redesign

The city is planning for a Syracuse without the elevated I-81 highway, and the infrastructure update is part of a national movement to redesign cities equitably. When I-81 was constructed, it cut through the minority community of Syracuse’s Southside. Other projects across the nation similarly harmed neighborhoods of color. But urban planning consultants for the city of Syracuse say their approach aims to unite communities.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy