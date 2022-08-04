Read on insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star recruit a big contender for No. 1 national rating
Vyctorius Miller, a 2024 five-star wing who reportedly holds a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball, recently wrapped up a stellar AAU circuit and is eyeing campus visits. The 6-foot-5 Miller earned positive reviews from national analysts and scouts for his spring and summer performances in grassroots basketball for the Los...
Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sets commitment date
Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella, a highly-rated recruit in the 2023 class, has set a date for his college commitment. Estrella, a 6-foot-11 center from South Portland, Maine,. Estrella will announce his college choice on Sept. 2, according to the Instagram post. He is set to attend Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., this year. Brewster’s move-in date is Sept. 4.
Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim sounds off on conference realignment
Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim recently discussed conference realignment and the world of collegiate athletics in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. Boeheim, the long-time Orange leader who is always candid in his comments with the media, doesn’t appear to be a big fan of conference realignment. His thoughts, of course, stem from the recent decisions by Southern California and UCLA to bolt the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference.
Early 2023 Rankings: Nos. 25-21 (Division I Men)
No. 15 - No. 11. "At the very least, Gait and defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala know all too well what needs tinkering." 2022 record: 4-10 (1-5 Atlantic Coast) Surrendering an average of 17.5 goals during a six-game losing streak to stagger to the end of a forgettable season. Initial forecast:...
Cicero-North Syracuse gets first boys basketball Division I commit in 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — Cicero-North Syracuse’s Luke Paragon has committed to play basketball at Brown University following his 2022-23 post-grad year at Blair Academy. Paragon becomes the Northsars’ first boys basketball player to commit to a Division I men’s basketball program since Michael Brown played at Providence from 1992-1996.
Julian Springer named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at OCC
Syracuse, N.Y. (OCC ATHLETICS)- OCC and Director of Athletics, Mike Borsz, are excited to announce that Julian Springer will take over as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “I’m very excited to welcome Coach Springer to OCC. I believe he is the right person at the right time to...
Camp Notebook: Week 1
Week one of Syracuse football's training camp is officially in the books. The Orange returned to campus on Tuesday and held four on-field practices from Wednesday-Saturday in their first week of preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener vs. Louisville. 'Cuse hosts a home game in the season opener for the first time since 2017. Season, group, packages and individual game tickets for the most anticipated home schedule in recent memory are on sale now at Cuse.com/Tickets.
Washington Commanders: Carson Wentz Underwhelming in Training Camp, Sam Howell Showing Promise
The Washington Commanders made an interesting move when they traded multiple day two picks for quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz ended the 2021 season in such a catastrophic way, that it’s a surprising any team was willing to trade that much for him. Especially when you factor in the massive contract that Wentz is under. The Commanders obviously believed that Wentz could be the guy at quarterback. Do they still believe that after seeing him in action?
City in Crisis: Syracuse ranked #1 for highest childhood poverty in the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of the City of Syracuse, lots of things come to mind: record-breaking crowds at the Dome, one of the biggest malls in America, great barbecue. The Salt City is synonymous with so many things, but now it’s landed at the top of a list no community wants to be on.
Commanders surprisingly fire DL coach Sam Mills, appoint Jeff Zgonina as replacement
The Washington Commanders‘ training camp bingo card has been all over the place. From the sudden retirement of Antonio Gandy-Golden after the former fourth-round pick converted from a receiver to tight end this offseason and undrafted linebacker Tre Walker following in those footsteps only to un-retire and rejoin the team the next day, it’s been a wild ride over the first two weeks in Ashburn.
4 men attacked in less than 3 hours overnight in separate incidents in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse men — including a security guard — were attacked in less than three hours overnight, police said. In each attack, there were three suspects, but city police say the attacks do not appear to be related as the suspects in each case are different.
With I-81 to come down, Syracuse focuses on an equitable redesign
The city is planning for a Syracuse without the elevated I-81 highway, and the infrastructure update is part of a national movement to redesign cities equitably. When I-81 was constructed, it cut through the minority community of Syracuse’s Southside. Other projects across the nation similarly harmed neighborhoods of color. But urban planning consultants for the city of Syracuse say their approach aims to unite communities.
Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022
Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
House Tom Cruise First Called Home in Syracuse, New York Has Been Found
One of the biggest actors in Hollywood once called Syracuse, New York home. But which home?. Tom Cruise was born in Salt City before making his mark in Tinsel Town. He was born on July 3, 1962, one day shy of the 4th of July, in Syracuse. The exact location has been a mystery. Until now.
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Historic Auburn restaurant, closed since Covid began, to reopen under new owner
Auburn , N.Y. — Joe Smith admits that he was once a regular patron at Curley’s, the landmark restaurant and bar just north of downtown Auburn. “Back in the day, pretty much every Friday night I’d be there,” Smith said. “It was pretty much a big reunion every time we walked in.”
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
Interstate 81 closures this week in Syracuse for bridge replacement work
Syracuse, N.Y. — Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 81 in Syracuse will force overnight closures of the highway starting Monday, state officials said. The closures will be between Exit 16 (Route 11/Nedrow) and Exit 17 (S. Salina St./Brighton Ave./S. State St.). The state is replacing the Sentinel Heights bridge.
