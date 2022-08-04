‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Appears Safe as James Gunn Tells Fans to ‘Calm Down’

Read on www.tvinsider.com
Which HBO Max Shows Could Be Canceled? Which Are Likely Safe?
The Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to a number of surprising moves, like the nearly-completed film Batgirl being scrapped and the last-minute cancellation of Chad on the day Season 2 was set to premiere on TBS. And now we can’t help but wonder about how some beloved HBO Max originals could be affected.
‘Book of Marlon’ With Marlon Wayans in Development at Starz
A new comedy inspired by actor-comedian Marlon Wayans’ life and career is in the works. Starz is in development on Book of Marlon, in which Wayans will star, co-write, and executive produce. (It was originally set for HBO Max.) Wayans will play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon in the half-hour project.
New Details Revealed About Fred Savage’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Firing
In May of 2022, it was announced that Fred Savage had been removed as executive producer /director of ABC‘s The Wonder Years reboot after allegations of misconduct. The decision came after six women on the crew united to take action, just as Savage was gearing up to direct his ninth episode of the new comedy. At the time, the group sent a complaint to Disney and spoke to an HR rep about the director’s alleged conduct toward women on set.
‘Mayans M.C.’ Cast on Where Their Characters Land After Season 4’s Complete ‘Tonal Change’ (VIDEO)
Everything has changed on Mayans M.C. The Season 4 finale left a war brewing between the brothers and gave the show “a palpable change,” according to star Sarah Bolger (Emily Galindo). Speaking with Andrea Towers at the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Bolger, JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), and Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo) explained what the Mayans M.C. Season 4 finale means for their characters heading into Season 5.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 8-14): ‘Tales of the Walking Dead,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 8-14.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jaicy Elliot Predicts ‘a Lot of Shifts’ for Taryn Helm in Season 19
Grey’s Anatomy left so much up in the air at the end of Season 18, including what the future holds for the residents. The staff attempted to make the changes the medical accreditation board requested to keep Grey Sloan’s residency program going, but they ultimately failed and the program was shut down in the finale. Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was told that she had to “rebuild” and “recalibrate” it from scratch, spurring the Chief of Surgery to quit and leave the keys to her office in the hands of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). It’s not a great plan, as Meredith had been planning to leave for Minnesota — and Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes of Season 19.
‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle on Her ‘Dynamic’ New Detective Role
BritBox is gearing up for its next detective drama as the hub for top-tier British entertainment welcomes Karen Pirie to its fall lineup. The ITV commission stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle as the titular detective who is based on the character from Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Ahead of the show’s upcoming debut, BritBox unveiled a first look during their TCA presentation. Best known for playing headstrong Marsali Fraser in Starz‘s hit, Lyle is unrecognizable as the rough-around-the-edges detective tasked with solving a cold case from the ’90s.
‘For All Mankind’ Team Says Season 4 Renewal Gets Them ‘Closer’ to Their ‘Vision’ (VIDEO)
For All Mankind‘s third season may be coming to a close soon, but already the team behind Apple TV+‘s hit series is looking to the future. Gearing up to take on the fourth season at the streamer, the cast and creatives of the alt-historical drama — executive producers Ben Nedivi, Maril Davis, and Matt Wolpert and stars Edi Gathegi, Coral Peña, Jodi Balfour, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, and Krys Marshall — joined Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con to talk all things For All Mankind.
‘Ted Lasso’: Toheeb Jimoh on Fan Reaction to Sam & Rebecca, Hopes for Season 3
Ted Lasso is gearing up for another big night at the 2022 Emmys with 20 nominations among its cast and creators. A real MVP of the second season, former AFC Richmond underdog Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), is among the many performances receiving recognition for his standout work, earning a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series. And ahead of television’s biggest night, he’s reflecting on Sam’s Season 2 journey and looking ahead to the future.
‘Password’ to Prime Time, a Wedding on ‘Shadows,’ Blackout in the ‘Building,’ Training Camp with Lions
Jimmy Fallon brings the classic game show Password to prime time for a late-summer run. Nandor wishes for a perfect vampire wedding on What We Do in the Shadows. A blackout adds to the intrigue on Only Murders in the Building. HBO’s Emmy-winning Hard Knocks: Training Camp docuseries embeds with the Detroit Lions for its 17th season. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
Ashton Kutcher Updates Fans on ‘Rare Vasculitis Episode’: ‘I’m Lucky to Be Alive’
Ashton Kutcher has provided a health update for fans after it was revealed in a trailer for an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge that he battled a rare autoimmune disorder. “Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a...
‘9-1-1’ Promos Tease Crashing Blimp as Season 6 Premiere Disaster (VIDEO)
The 9-1-1 Season 6 premiere looks like it’s going to be worth the wait, as new promos offer a sneak peek at the big disaster. As the first promo shows, it looks like a blimp is going to be crashing into a stadium, just as the announcer reports a record crowd and promises “tonight’s contest is going to be worth the wait.” The second promo also includes a look at the previous major disasters on the Fox first responder drama. Watch one above and the other below. Plus, scroll down to check out the Season 6 poster.
‘The Walking Dead’: Showrunner Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead might be coming to an end later this year, but Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes (Danai Gurira) are set to continue their story in a brand new spinoff of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic zombie drama. As first reported by Comicbook.com, stars Lincoln and Gurira revealed the...
‘Bluey’ Season 3 First Look: Bingo Helps Mum in the Kitchen (VIDEO)
Disney+ is gearing up for the Season 3 return of the smash hit animated series Bluey which kicks off on Wednesday, August 10, and we have your exclusive first look. For those less familiar with the family title, Bluey has become a favorite among viewers for its very relatable and hilarious depiction of childhood and everyday family life. The new season will continue to share even more imagination-packed adventures for Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her 4-year-old sister Bingo, Mum Chilli, and Dad Bandit.
‘A League of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson Previews the Reboot’s Fresh Perspective
There’s still no crying in baseball, unless it’s to cheer this welcome reboot, A League of Their Own. Inspired by the 1992 film, the eight-episode series brings the all-female Rockford Peaches — part of the first-ever women’s pro sports league — back to the plate. Set in 1943, the story of women struggling in a traditionally male world proves a fertile field to cover today.
‘Fargo’ Adds Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris & More to Season 5 Cast at FX
The ensemble cast for FX‘s upcoming season of Fargo continues to grow as Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery, Woke‘s Lamorne Morris, and Never Have I Ever‘s Richa Moorjani sign onto the show. The anthology from creator, writer, and director Noah Hawley will enter its fifth chapter with...
‘Sister Wives’ Trailer: Kody Brown’s Family Goes Through Dramatic Changes in Season 17 (VIDEO)
The long-running TLC reality series Sister Wives is returning for its most shocking season yet, as Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — go through dramatic changes. Set to premiere on Sunday, September 11, the new season will take an emotional turn...
Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmys on NBC and Peacock
Get ready to laugh when the 2022 Emmy Awards air on September 12. NBC and the Television Academy have announced that Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 74th Emmy Awards. The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles will air on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC and also stream on Peacock.
‘Westworld’: Bodies, Bodies, Bodies in Penultimate Episode (RECAP)
‘[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 Episode 7, “Metanoia.”]. At this point, it’s looking like Westworld’s Season 4 finale is going to be an Ed Harris bottle episode. Okay, that’s an exaggeration. But it’s not an exaggeration to say that “Metanoia” isn’t...
