fox7austin.com
Evacuations lifted for Hermosa Fire near Wimberley
As of Friday evening, the fire had burned 43 acres and is 65 percent contained. The evacuation order was lifted 6 p.m. Friday.
Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
CBS Austin
Rough terrain forces fire crews into hand-to-hand combat with Hermosa Fire near Wimberley
WIMBERLY, Texas — FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:. Fire officials say all evacuations will be lifted and residents can return to their homes at 6 p.m. Fire crews from across the country are focused on an area near Wimberley they call the Hermosa fire. Homes along Bluffview Drive are under a mandatory evacuation and others nearby have been told to prepare in case it becomes necessary.
KSAT 12
Evacuations underway in parts of Hays County as crews fight wildfire
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway while an active wildfire burns in the River Mountain Ranch area in Hays County, according to Wimberley Fire Rescue. The wildfire area is between Bluffview Drive and the Blanco River. Officials said it’s off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Wimberley evacuations expected to lift Friday
Evacuations in Wimberley are expected to lift Friday evening as the Hermosa Fire is at 45% contained.
ktswblog.net
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
news4sanantonio.com
More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire and a few explosions that occurred on a commercial structure on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on 5800 Rocky Point Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming out of the open bay door. According to...
KSAT 12
I-10 WB at Graytown Rd. remains closed due to a major crash involving 18-wheeler carrying flammable liquid; EB lanes have reopened
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of I-10 from Graytown Road to Loop 1604 have reopened following a major crash involving an 18-wheeler on Sunday, according to Transguide. The westbound lanes however, remain closed. --- (Original Story) I-10 East from Graytown Road to Loop 1604 will be completely...
mycanyonlake.com
Blanco County’s 800-Acre Smoke Rider Fire Now 60% Contained, Nine Structures Damaged or Destroyed
The Smoke Rider Fire has destroyed or damaged nine structures in Blanco County as the days-old battle against the wildfire near Henly off of FM 165 and U.S. 290 continues. In a statement late Wednesday, Blanco County Emergency Management said the fire is estimated at 800 acres with 60% containment.
mycanyonlake.com
Aug. 7 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 8:44 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
Austin Energy making progress on Rainey Street substation to meet power demand in downtown area
AUSTIN, Texas — The growth in Downtown Austin shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Austin Energy is working to meet the power demand in the area. The energy company's Rainey Street Substation is closer to completion. Crews are completing structural work and installing new transformers and transmission poles.
1,400-acre wildfire closes San Antonio-area's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
The wildfire is burning north of Fredericksburg.
How do rural departments get water to fight fires?
The hilly terrain in Hays County made getting water to the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley.
mycanyonlake.com
Autopsy Reveals No Signs of Obvious Trauma on Body of Shana DiMambro, Spring Branch Resident Who Went Missing July 19
Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) spokesperson Jennifer Smith said an autopsy on the body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro, the Spring Branch resident who disappeared from her RV home in Spring Branch July 19, revealed no signs of obvious trauma. DiMambro’s remains were discovered July 29 just yards from where...
Person airlifted after falling off cliff at Mt. Bonnell; Another body found while conducting rescue
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
Crews battling three large fires around Central Texas
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported...
KSAT 12
Fire departments battling brush fires in Hill Country
UPDATE: Blanco County Emergency Management said forward progression of the Smoke Rider fire was stopped late Tuesday night. Multiple task forces with firefighters from Blanco, Hays and Travis Counties are currently on scene, as well as dozers and ground crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The containment line is progressing well, Blanco County Emergency Management said.
SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
