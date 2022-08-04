ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond SPCA holds free Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return educational course

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA is holding a one-day training program to help the community better understand Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return practices geared to help manage cat populations.

The SPCA said experienced volunteers will lead the course, which takes place Sunday, August 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at none other than the Richmond SPCA itself, located at 2519 Hermitage Road.

Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return practices involve volunteers trapping cats in humane traps, and then transporting them to a veterinary hospital to be sterilized and vaccinated against rabies before they are returned to the location where they were trapped.

“This work improves the lives of free-roaming, unowned cats by preventing reproduction and addresses public health through vaccination,” the Richmond SPCA said online .

Richmond Public Schools holding backpack, school supply drive

Sunday’s training course is free, but registration is required and can be completed on the Richmond SPCA’s website .

Learn more about the Richmond SPCA’s TNVR program here .

