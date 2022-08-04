Josh Tarling: Welsh rider joins senior ranks with Ineos Grenadiers deal

Read on www.bbc.com
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight
Two weeks before his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looks to be in fierce shape. The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August. Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v...
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
