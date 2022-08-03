ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed Committed to Getting Inflation to 2% Target, Barkin Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
The Motley Fool

Biden Pledges Stimulus Funds to Increase Housing Supply

It's a step that could help address the affordable housing crisis. Affordable housing is a major issue that impacts people across the country. The Biden administration is aiming to address the issue by allocating stimulus dollars to the construction of homes. Housing is the typical American's greatest monthly expense. But...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Fed Chair#The Federal Reserve#Richmond Fed
US News and World Report

India Cenbank Raises Key Rate 50 Bps as Inflation Seen Staying Elevated

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance band for six straight months. With June retail inflation hitting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
thecentersquare.com

Fed president warns inflation 'higher than we expect,' spreading nationwide

(The Center Square) – The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis warns that the current rate of inflation is “very concerning” and “higher than we expect” and is spreading across the country. Fed branch President Neel Kashkari told CBS News’ “Face The Nation”...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy