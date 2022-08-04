Read full article on original website
Flutter's Shares Soar on Further Rapid U.S. Growth
DUBLIN (Reuters) -Flutter said on Friday it is seeing no sign of cash-strapped customers betting less and gave another positive update on its rapidly growing U.S. business, sending its shares sharply higher following an expected dip in first-half earnings. The Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner was the top gainer...
Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange
BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Philippine Islands Region - EMSC
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Moro Gulf, Mindanao region in the Philippines on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km ( 6.21 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)
Five Chinese State-Owned Companies, Under Scrutiny in U.S., Will Delist From NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity,...
Taiwan Rejects China's 'One Country, Two Systems' Plan for the Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital. China was...
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain Dies - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Anshu Jain, the former Deutsche Bank AG co-chief executive officer has died after suffering from cancer for five years, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. "We are deeply saddened that our beloved husband, son, and father, Anshu Jain, passed away overnight," his family said in a statement, according to the report.
How to Build a Stock Portfolio
These days more and more investors are turning to low-cost exchange-traded funds. It begs the question: Is it worth taking the time to build an individual stock portfolio? If you're willing to put in some time and research, there are advantages to individual stock ownership. While ETFs and mutual funds...
South Korea, China Clash Over U.S. Missile Shield, Complicating Conciliation
SEOUL (Reuters) -China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a U.S. missile defence shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences. The disagreement over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in South Korea emerged after an apparently smooth...
Taiwan Says 13 Chinese Air Force Planes Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Thirteen Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line on Saturday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island. (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alison Williams)
Latvia, Estonia Withdraw From China Cooperation Group
VILNIUS (Reuters) -Latvia and Estonia withdrew from a cooperation group between China and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries on Thursday, following in the footsteps of Baltic neighbour Lithuania which withdrew last year. The move comes amid Western criticism towards China over escalating military pressure on democratically ruled...
India Sticks to 'One-China' Policy Stance but Seeks Restraint on Taiwan
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India said on Friday it opposed any unilateral change to the status quo over Taiwan but that its stance on the 'one-China' policy remained consistent, days after Beijing said it hoped New Delhi would continue to recognise its claim to self-governing Taiwan. China launched ballistic missiles and...
China Sanctions Lithuanian Deputy Minister for Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation...
Iranian Tanker Reloads Oil Confiscated by U.S. in Greece
ATHENS (Reuters) -An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil confiscated in April by the United States after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, Iran's embassy in Athens and sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. "The operation to transfer Iran's stolen oil to the Lana ... is underway...
