Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2
NGVT - Free Report) recorded profits of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in second-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $44.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.73 per share, up from $155 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents in second-quarter 2022, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of 60 cents. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.6%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and...
Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TG Therapeutics (. TGTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 256.76%. A...
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
TSN - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings declined year over year while sales increased. Results gained from a focus on operational excellence and aggressive cost management. Management is impressed with its progress in the chicken...
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Acadia's (ACAD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
ACAD - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2022 loss of 21 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 27 cents per share. Total revenues, comprising net sales of Acadia's only marketed...
Anterix (ATEX) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ATEX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.67. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WPRT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Edgio (EGIO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EGIO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03 per share. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BRMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.88%. A...
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AVT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Avnet estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion (mid-point...
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
GPMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate investment trust...
Hyatt (H) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
H - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 3.3% in the pre-market trading session. Mark S. Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer of Hyatt...
What's in Store for Pangaea Logistics (PANL) in Q2 Earnings?
PANL - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, after market close. Pangaea Logistics’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 27.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been stable at 37 cents over the past 60 days.
Suncor Energy's (SU) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
SU - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Moreover, SU’s bottom line improved from a profit of 39 cents in the year-ago period. This outperformance could be credited to significantly higher crude oil and refined product realizations, reflecting the improved business environment in the current quarter, combined with higher upstream production and refinery throughput.
Palomar (PLMR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
PLMR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating income of 73 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.6%. The bottom line increased 43% year over year. Palomar witnessed improved premiums and net investment income, offset by higher expenses. Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Palomar...
Perrigo's (PRGO) Q2 Earnings Misses by a Cent, Sales Beat
PRGO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents. Earnings declined 14% year over year. The downside was due to unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher sales volumes and improved pricing.
TEGNA (TGNA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TEGNA’s (. TGNA - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.14% and increased 20% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues increased 7.1% year over year to $784.9 million but missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The year-over-year growth can...
