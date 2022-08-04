Minnesota Men's Basketball Unveils Impressive 2022-23 Slate of Non-Conference Games

Read on www.bcsnn.com
6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point. Week 1 can't get here soon enough. Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season. Six college football...
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Swinney says team's negatively recruiting against Clemson haven't been 'negative enough'
Thomas Austin didn't realize how much negative recruiting went on until he got on the recruiting trail. That's nothing new to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who met with the media Friday afternoon as the (...)
Five SEC players most likely to win the Heisman in 2022
The SEC has won the last three Heisman trophies, and it is reasonable to believe that the award will be coming south for the winter yet again in 2022. From returning winner Bryce Young to dark horse Jaxson Dart, the award is anyone’s for the taking. The Crimson Tide...
Where Texas lands in 247Sports' 2023 recruiting class rankings after adding Derion Gullette
The 2023 recruiting class rankings have shuffled around quite a bit this week. Alabama briefly took over the No. 1 spot from Notre Dame, only for the Fighting Irish to reclaim the top class a day or two later. The two programs are neck and neck with nearly the same recruiting grade.
3-Star Arizona State football player arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas | No longer on the roster
Jaydon Williams, a three-start linebacker no longer with the Arizona State football team was taken into custody by Arizona State police while attempting to board an airplane back to Texas. The warrant out for Williams was for an aggravated assault charge relating to a domestic violence incident. Williams allegedly assaulted...
Swinney comments on whether Klubnik will be ready to play early in season
During his media availability Friday afternoon as the Clemson football team kicked off fall camp, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about talented true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik. The former five-star (...)
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
Texas football sets all-time season ticket record
Excitement for the 2022 Texas football season is extremely high. Fans are chopping at the bit to pack Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium and support the team. The University of Texas announced on Friday season ticket sales for the upcoming year have surpassed the all-time record. The mark was previously set in 2019 at just over 63,000 seats.
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023
Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
Eight thoughts on new Iowa basketball 2023 commit Pryce Sandfort
On Saturday, Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort announced his commitment to Iowa basketball. The Hawkeyes beat out Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, and a handful of others for Sandfort's commitment, while Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia were all showing interest in him. Sandfort is the third commitment in Iowa's 2023 class...
Notre Dame football: The Joey Tanona news just sucks
Unreached potential in life has always been one of the saddest things I’ve thought you can think about. It only gets that much sadder when the potential doesn’t get reached due to the fault of literally no-one and instead it’s simply stolen from somebody. That’s the case...
SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama
Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road. During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program. “Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they...
