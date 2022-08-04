Man who gave gun to juvenile after fight at Memorial Pool is arrested, Bethlehem police say (UPDATE)

Read on www.lehighvalleylive.com
Related
Drunken man uses wrought iron chair to beat, seriously injure another man, Bethlehem cops say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man, who got into a fight while drinking Monday night, struck a man several times with a wrought iron chair, causing serious injuries, city police say in court papers. Christopher Troxell, of the 600 block of Linden Street, was arraigned before District Judge John Capobianco on charges...
People of interest detained in deadly drive-by shooting
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have confirmed that people of interest have been detained after a man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. Lackawanna County Coroner, Timothy Rowland, told Eyewitness News that Pernell Simmons, age 35, was identified as the man who died […]
Gun gets pulled during parking dispute, Bethlehem police say
A 52-year-old Bethlehem woman allegedly pulled a gun during a fight over parking. Bethlehem police were called on Sunday to the 2200 block of Rodgers Street, at the edge of a residential area on the east side of the city near where Stefko Boulevard ends at Easton Avenue. Police said...
Security guard killed after approaching 'suspicious' vehicle in Berks County, police say
Investigators say the two guards approached a suspicious car. That's when someone inside started shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Kensington man charged with murder, stabbed a West Philadelphia woman in the neck: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Saturday who stabbed and killed a woman in West Philadelphia. Police say 34-year-old Raymond Thompson from Kensington was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 8:20 am. Responding officers...
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
WOLF
Northampton Co. man facing charges for allegedly shooting outside Carbon Co. bar
Palmerton (Carbon County) - The Lehighton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police were called out to the Rausch Haus Bar at 950 Delaware Ave., in Palmerton around 10:45 Saturday night, for a report of shots fired outside of that bar. When Troopers arrived, they say the suspect, identified as Leonid...
Woman caring for person with dementia steals $55K in gold coins from home, police say
A 47-year-old Bethlehem woman was charged Monday with burglary and related offenses after stealing 30 ounces of gold coins valued at more than $55,000 from an 86-year-old Bethlehem Township woman for whom the suspect was supposed to be caring, police report. Ivette Robles, of the 900 block of Geissinger Street,...
Man charged with fleeing police with three children in car
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities say a man led police on a chase with three children in his vehicle after being accused of assault at Camelback Lodge. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 6, around 11:20 a.m., officers were called to a report of an assault happening in a guest room […]
Times News
Walnutport man charged in Palmerton area shooting
A Walnutport man has been charged with attempted homicide after police said he tried to shoot the ex-spouse of a woman he was dating. State police at Lehighton said troopers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. for a 911 call reporting shots being fired near the Rausch Haus Bar, located at 950 Delaware Ave., in Lower Towamensing Township.
Philly officer injured by car door as suspect flees in Tioga-Nicetown
When the suspect tried to get away, police said one of the car doors was open and hit the officer.
State police investigating infant’s death
HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy. According to a news release, troopers
Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
Shots fired Sunday night in Phillipsburg alley, authorities say
Several shots were fired late Sunday night in a Phillipsburg alley, but no one was wounded, authorities say. Six shell casings were recovered from Pear Alley near Fillmore Street after the 10:58 p.m. incident, Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer told lehighvalleylive.com. Two vehicles were hit, Pfeiffer said. No one was...
Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say
A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
Jury Finds Lehigh Valley Man Guilty Of Cyberstalking Government Worker, Ex-GF, Ex-Wife
A jury found a Lehigh Valley man guilty of cyberstalking three different victims, including a government worker, his ex-girlfriend, and his ex-wife, authorities announced. A five-day trial in Easton led to a jury finding Anthony Elonis, 39, of Bethlehem, guilty of three separate counts of cyberstalking on Friday, August 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
Man facing attempted homicide charges
PALMERTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after firing shots outside a bar in Carbon County. Police were called to Delaware Avenue near Palmerton just before 11 Saturday night. When they arrived, they found two shell casings on the ground. Investigators believe Leonid Opacic got into a fight...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Home health care worker steals more than $55K in gold coins from woman with dementia in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - In Northampton County, a home health care worker is accused of stealing more than $55,000 in gold coins from an 86-year-old woman with dementia. 47-year-old Ivette Robles of Bethlehem was arrested on charges of theft, burglary, and financial exploitation of a care-dependent person. Police say Robles...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1