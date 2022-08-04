ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams Tells Jason Lee She is Married to a Former NYPD Officer

By Shawn Grant
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
Wendy Williams is doubling down on her marriage claims. The former talk show host made headlines this week after claiming she had tied the knot with an NYPD officer named Henry. Williams revealed the information while speaking to her good friend Jason Lee, the founder and CEO of news outlet Hollywood Unlocked. Though she didn’t provide too many details about her relationship, Williams told Lee she and Henry got married at the end of July.
