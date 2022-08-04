Fatboy Slim recalls Woodstock ’99 horror: “I did what I was told and ran”

Read on www.nme.com
Woodstock, the three-day music & art extravaganza first held in August 1969, wholeheartedly embraced love, unity and harmony within its festivities. The outdoor jamboree, which was attended by at least 400,000 people, showcased how music can be a form of peaceful protest and later became a defining symbol of the counterculture generation.
It was going to be the “biggest party on the planet.” That was the idea for a multi-day music festival offering a throwback to the original 1969 version of Woodstock that was headlined by The Grateful Dead, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and more. However, the newly released Netflix documentary project Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 makes clear that, for all its ambitions, the latter is remembered as something else, instead.
Trigger warning: This article contains reference to violence and sexual assault.While festivals can be some of the best experiences of a lifetime, Netflix’s new three-part documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, shows just how wrong they can go when shockingly poor organisation is combined with nearly half a million people. “If you thought the 6am scene at Glastonbury’s Stone Circle was messy, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” wrote Leonie Cooper in The Independent’s review of the documentary, which depicts the “absolute horror show that was Woodstock ’99”.Held in Rome, New York, the four-day event was an attempt to replicate the historic...
Were teenage millennials too angry and entitled to embrace Woodstock’s peace-and-love spirit, or had the boomers peddling $4 bottles of water on the scorching asphalt of a decommissioned Air Force base sold those kids out?
